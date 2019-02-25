Westmoreland H.S. lookahead: Week of Feb. 25-March 2

By: Tribune-Review

Sunday, February 24, 2019 | 7:10 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

MONDAY

Boys basketball: Led by first-year coach Dan Bosnic, Monessen (15-8) makes its return to the WPIAL Class A semifinals as it takes on top-seeded Vincentian (15-7) at 8 p.m. at Peters Township. Vincentian coach Tim Tyree Jr. is a Monessen alum.

The winner goes to the WPIAL title game Thursday.

Hockey: Greensburg Salem (5-13) is the No. 8 seed from the South Division and will open the PIHL Class A playoffs against North No. 1 Montour (17-1) at 7:15 at Robert Morris Island Sports Center.

TUESDAY

Girls basketball: Norwin (21-1) and North Allegheny (22-1) were playoff rivals a few years ago as both have risen to be perennial powers in the WPIAL’s largest classification. The teams will meet again at 6 p.m. at Fox Chapel in the Class 6A semifinals with a spot at Petersen Events Center on the line. They split during the regular season in Section 1.

Boys basketball: Ligonier Valley (21-2) will look to continue its run to a second consecutive District 6 Class 3A title as the Rams take on Bellwood-Antis in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. at Central Cambria.

Hockey: Fourth-seeded Hempfield (11-7), from the Southeast Division, will open the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup postseason with a play-in game against Northwest No. 5 Quaker Valley (5-13) at 7 p.m. at Alpha Ice Complex.

THURSDAY

Swimming: Pitt’s Trees Pool once again will be the host for the WPIAL championships. The Class AAA competition goes from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., with Class AA to follow from 3-5:30.

Boys basketball: The WPIAL Class A championship will be at 7 p.m. with 3A to follow at 9 p.m.

Girls basketball: The 2A championship starts at 5 p.m.

Hockey: South Division No. 6 seed Norwin (9-9) will face North No. 3 Meadville (15-3) at 7:30 p.m. at the Meadville Area Recreation Complex in the opening round of the PIHL Class A Penguins Cup playoffs.

FRIDAY

Swimming: The WPIAL championships conclude at Pitt.

Boys basketball: WPIAL championship games are set for 5 p.m. (2A) and 9 p.m. (5A).

Girls basketball: The WPIAL Class A title game begins at 3 p.m., with the 4A final set for 7 p.m.

Wrestling: The WPIAL Class AAA championships and PIAA Class AAA Southwest Regional will be at Canon-McMillan.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball: The WPIAL finals continue with the 4A title game set to start at 1 p.m. The 6A championship is set to tip about 9 p.m. at Pitt.

Girls basketball: The Class 3A final begins the final day of championships at Pitt at 11 a.m. At 3 p.m., the Class 5A championship will tip off, with the 6A title game at 7 p.m.

Wrestling: The WPIAL Class AAA Championships/PIAA Class AAA Southwest Regional wraps up at Canon-McMillan with berths in Hershey at stake.