Westmoreland H.S. notebook: Local football players dot all-star teams

Sunday, December 6, 2020 | 4:34 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Ethan Carr looks to pass against Franklin Regional earlier this season.

The Big 5/6 Conference, which recognizes the accomplishments of teams and athletes in the WPIAL’s largest classifications, announced all-star teams for football.

A number of local players made the lists, including in Class 6A where Hempfield senior center Sean Knight and the Norwin trio of senior lineman Anthony Giansante, senior tight end Tanner Krevokuch and senior wide receiver Connor Chrisman made the offensive first team.

In Class 5A (Big East Conference), Penn-Trafford had 10 first-team selections, and John Ruane was tabbed coach of the year.

The Warriors (8-2) reached the semifinals before falling to eventual WPIAL and PIAA champion Pine-Richland.

Senior guard Joe Spadaro, junior tackle Declan Ochendowski, senior tight end Cole Darragh, senior quarterback Ethan Carr and junior running back Cade Yacamelli were offensive picks for the Warriors. On defense, senior outside linebacker Chase Vecchio, senior inside linebacker Tom Wilkie, senior defensive backs Nate Frye and Brad Ford, and junior Jack Jollie (multipurpose) were selected.

Franklin Regional and Latrobe also had players chosen.

Junior defensive tackle Josh Pelusi, senior outside linebacker Colton Johns and senior punter Trevor Brncic made it from Franklin Regional.

Junior guard Tyler Lynch and senior inside linebacker Tucker Knupp were selected from Latrobe.

Krevokuch offer

Norwin senior football player Tanner Krevokuch added a Division II scholarship offer in Edinboro of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

Krevokuch, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end, also recently announced a preferred walk-on opportunity at Pitt.

He initially had a D-I offer from Central Michigan, but that program decided to go in a different direction.

All-state volleyball

Two players from Greensburg Central Catholic were named to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class A all-state team. Juniors Rebecca Hess, an outside hitter, and junior Grace Petnuch, a junior middle hitter, were selected.

All-state soccer

The Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association this week is expected to announce its all-state teams, which should coincide with the release of the 2020 United Soccer Coaches All-America teams.

