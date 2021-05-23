Westmoreland H.S. notebook: More offers coming in for P-T’s Cade Yacamelli

Sunday, May 23, 2021

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Cade Yacamelli (5) rushes the ball against Woodland Hills on Oct. 2, 2020.

With high school football training camps set to open in less than three months, Cade Yacamelli of Penn-Trafford has a lot on his mind.

The soon-to-be senior is drawing college offers at a rapid pace. He added three this month, from New Hampshire, Yale and Maine.

The 6-foot, 200-pound running back/defensive back is not in a hurry to make a decision, however. In fact, he has plenty of researching and visiting to do before he commits.

He plans to attend some summer camps, which should be less restricted by covid protocols this year. Last summer, many prospects had to interact with coaches through Zoom meetings and relied on the previous year’s highlights instead of live workouts.

The Ivy League, which does not offer athletic scholarships, is very interested in Yacamelli. His other offers are from Penn, Harvard, Columbia, Brown, Army, Navy, Lehigh, Air Force, Dartmouth, Youngstown State and Fordham.

He said most of the schools like him as a wide receiver or running back, but others want him as a safety.

Griffin rolls on

Ligonier Valley junior Maddie Griffin’s accomplishments are spreading across the WPIAL as more people hear about the season she is having.

Griffin (15-1) has 10 no-hitters, four perfect games (some shortened by the mercy rule) and 14 shutouts. Her 225 strikeouts lead the WPIAL, and she has just 24 walks and a 0.30 ERA.

She blanked California in her first WPIAL playoff game, 12-0. Ligonier Valley (17-1) is the top seed in Class 2A and will face No. 8 Neshannock at 4 p.m. Monday at Mars in a quarterfinal game.

Griffin, who has surrendered 13 hits in 95 innings, is the type of player even casual fans will want to buy a ticket to see.

What is impressive about Griffin is she only pitched minimally as a freshman in 2019, playing behind another standout, Jane Garver, now a freshman at Robert Morris.

Griffin, who relies on movement and speed in her pitches, was primarily a shortstop. There was no season in 2020 but Griffin honed her skills and has become a feared travel ball player, as well.

She also is one of the Rams’ top hitters. She bats leadoff yet consistently drives in runs.

Smith picked for showcase

Norwin sophomore Xander Smith, an aspiring football long snapper, has been invited to the Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp from July 24-25 in Gatlinburg, Tenn.

It is an event where some of the nation’s top kickers, punters and long snappers can show their skills in front of college coaches.

Smith and classmate Joey Castle, a kicker and punter for Norwin, also are invited to the National Kicking Rankings Top 20 Invitational on May 29-30 in New Orleans.

Smith, also a wide receiver and defensive back, is the No. 3-ranked long snapper in the Class of 2023 by NKR, based on camp performances.

Rosensteel scholarship

The Kaitlyn “Moe” Rosensteel Scholarship Foundation plans to announce its inaugural scholarship winners Tuesday afternoon.

The foundation initially planned one college-bound winner of a $2,000 scholarship. But two girls soccer players from the WPIAL will be selected.

Recruiting

Belle Vernon senior Chad Metikosh will continue his wrestling career at Division II UNC-Pembroke. A 220/285-pounder, Metikosh also played football for the Leopards but missed two seasons with an ACL injury.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.

