Westmoreland H.S. notebook: Norwin girls tennis living up to expectations

By:

Sunday, September 19, 2021 | 6:04 PM

With the largest and most experienced team she has had since taking over at Norwin in 2018, girls tennis coach Diane Pesarsick has even larger expectations for the Knights this fall.

Norwin, which has 23 girls in its program — 11 varsity, six of whom are seniors — is looking to live up to Pesarsick’s descriptions and superlatives that include, “very seasoned,” “excellent” and “strong.”

Norwin hasn’t let its coach down. The team started 9-0 and had only lost one set, to Greensburg Central Catholic in nonsection play, through two weeks of play.

“I couldn’t ask for more that that,” Pesarsick said.

The Knights were 5-0 and leading Section 1-AAA.

Seniors Sydney Pesarsick and Shawna Sinchak are team captains.

The former is a fourth-year letterwinner who plays at No. 2 singles, while the latter rotates at No. 2 doubles with seniors Liz Nicholson and Olivia Knoechel.

Senior Jenna Beach holds down the No. 1 singles spot, while Sadie Cuturilo plays the No. 3 spot.

Abby Campbell and senior Jordan Napierkowski are the top doubles team.

Mt. Pleasant fundraiser

Mt. Pleasant kept adding to its initial total for a recent fundraiser.

The school presented a check to the American Cancer Society for $2,166.63 from its ACS Penny contest and Spirit Night donations.

Sports teams raised money and awareness through the friendly and competitive venture.

The local ACS representative is Dawn Keefer, a senior corporate relations manager and the wife of Greensburg Salem football coach Dave Keefer. Mt. Pleasant played Greensburg Salem the night of the fundraiser.

Recruiting

Derry baseball standout Ryan Hood announced his commitment to Division II Gannon. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound senior came back from a labrum tear suffered during his freshman season to become one of the Trojans’ top players.

Fall postseason

WPIAL girls tennis season tends to go by in a flash. The league singles tournament will be Thursday and Friday, a week after section singles concluded. Next week, section doubles takes the stage.

In golf, WPIAL individual section tournaments will begin Monday.

Hoop spots available

Greensburg Salem is looking for teams to compete in a girls basketball shootout Nov. 6 at Hempfield Recreation Center.

Contact: Rick Klimchock, 724-689-8707.

