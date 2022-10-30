Westmoreland high school athletes of the week for the week ending Oct. 30, 2022

Saturday, October 29, 2022 | 6:05 PM

Robin Reilly

School: Latrobe

Year: Sophomore

Sport: Soccer

Claim to fame: The sophomore midfielder put together one of her best performances in a season that has included many of them, scoring three goals and adding two assists to lead Latrobe to its first WPIAL playoff win in girls soccer, 6-1 over Ringgold.

She added a goal in a 3-0 quarterfinal win over Thomas Jefferson that sent the Wildcats to their first semifinal appearance.

Reilly, a versatile player who can score and facilitate in the midfield, has 16 goals and 13 assists for the season.

“When Robin is on her game, she brings an incredible intensity and has the ability to impact play with her change of speed and competitive drive,” Latrobe coach Jamie Morrison said.

“She has great technical ability and loves to challenge her skill and creativity by pushing the boundaries while possessing a passion to improve each and every day.”

Mt. Pleasant freshman Morgan Gesinski and sophomore Riley Kerr of Greensburg Central Catholic, also soccer players, were considered for athlete of the week.

Gesinski scored seven goals in a 12-0, first-round playoff win over West Mifflin, while Kerr netted four goals as GCC topped Chartiers-Houston, 6-1, in the quarterfinals.

What was it like getting a hat trick and two assists in the program’s first playoff win?

It feels great to be able to contribute to my team, but it’s really starts from the back for us and to be able to work as a team to put away our chances. As a midfielder, I view myself as a distributor, so I take a lot of pride in my assists.

You earned the hard hat for player of the match. Does it fit or did you have to adjust it?

I think it can be adjusted but it’s just a great tradition that our soccer team does.

How many times have you won the hat?

Four times.

What makes this Latrobe team so tough to defend?

Our versatility. We can switch up our players in a second providing a new take on our opponents.

What club team do you play for?

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds led by head coach Scott Gibson’s 2007 ECNL team, but my first-ever club team was Foothills under my (current) coach Jamie Morrison. Things really do come full circle.

How special has it been to experience the playoffs with your sister, Regan?

While Regan and I grew up, we always valued our years we got to play together. From Loyalhannah soccer to high school soccer, Regan has always been my biggest motivator, pushing me to work hard and always giving me a new perspective on the game. To be able to share these surreal moments and memories made this season is something I will always cherish.

How much have you learned from your sisters?

My sisters have always been role models for me. To say one thing I’ve learned from them would be too hard, they’ve shaped me into the person I am today. But, one of the most important things they’ve taught me, Morgan especially, is to enjoy the moments because they go by fast.

Who is the team book worm, the mother figure and the prankster?

Mother figure would be our captains, Sofia DeCerb, Regan Reilly and Ella Bulava since they always keep us in check and our ratio of focus to fun in check. Book worm would be Maddy Petruzzi and Ava Yurko. They are always nose-in-a-book. The prankster would have to be Lauren Bell. She always knows how to spice up the practice with her humor and contagious laugh.

Do the Reilly girls still go trick-or-treating?

Halloween is one of our favorite days, because it’s Regan’s birthday. Now that we are older, we usually have training on Halloween, but Regan used to always tell people it was her birthday to get more candy while trick-or-treating.

What was your best Halloween costume?

When my whole family dressed as disco people with crazy wigs.

Favorite pro athlete?

Carli Lloyd.

Favorite actor?

Bruce Willis.

Who is the most famous person to come out of Latrobe?

Obviously, our favorites Arnold Palmer and Mister Rogers.

What rule would you change in high school soccer?

Not being allowed to roll up your sleeves. It may sound silly, but I love being able to roll them up because my sleeves are always too long and uncomfortable. Plus I get to show off my muscles (lol).

If you could sign an NIL deal right now, what would it be and how much would you get paid?

I would (endorse) “Crumbl” in North Huntingdon because I know the owners, the Ornowskis, and their daughter who works there plays on Regan’s Hotspurs team and for the Norwin soccer team. Crumbl brings really good memories because my teammates and I always make Crumbl runs, and I am so happy the Ornowski family opened it up.

The football, volleyball and field hockey teams also made the playoffs. What has the atmosphere been around the school for fall sports?

The atmosphere has been great, especially being surrounded by such motivated friends. Also, we’ve drawn an awesome crowd this year with an encouraging den.

Do you have a family pet? What is its name and why that name?

Our family pet is Snickers (dog). We came up with it since we thought her color looked like the caramel part of a Snickers bar. Plus, who doesn’t like Snickers?

Why do you wear No. 10?

Growing up, I always idolized Carli Lloyd, so I took number 10 in junior high. And, after attending an ID camp and getting told I have a similar playing style by someone who’s coached her, made her even more of an inspiration, so I’ve loved No. 10.

Were your parents good at sports?

My mom played soccer and swam, which she likes to brag about still holding the swim record from 1982 in her elementary school. My dad wrestled and still jokes about how he wants me to be a wrestler. He even tried convincing me with pink wrestling shoes. My dad also played soccer, but my mom was the main reason we started soccer.

The Reilly’s go-to restaurant is ____?

Everyday Noodle in Pittsburgh. We all love it because they are just like the ones we used to eat in Singapore when we lived there from 2013-2015.

Cam Kiste

School: Penn-Trafford

Sport: Hockey

Class: Sophomore

Claim to fame: Kiste, 16, helped key the Warriors’ 5-4 shootout win against rival Hempfield in a PIHL contest Oct. 24. Kiste, who plays defense, scored a goal in the third period to give the Warriors a 4-3 lead. In the shootout, Kiste scored the first goal and teammate Nate Loughner the second to clinch the win. Goaltender Jackson Kerrigan also made two key saves. He first hit the ice when he was 1, and the first hockey team he played for with when he was 3 for the Allegheny Badgers.

Why was the Hempfield game so tough? Hempfield was able to take advantage of our mistakes, so holding on for the win will give us a boost.

What are the expectations? We need to play as a team more and the right way. Right now, we’re playing as individuals, but we’re starting to come around.

What are your goals this season? I want to make it to the Pens Cup and go to states.

What will it take? We have a lot of talent. We need to continue to work hard and do things the right way. If we play as a team, we have a good chance at winning it all.

What’s the most memorable moment so far in high school? I’d say probably defeating Hempfield this week. We allowed three power-play goals, but we able to find a way to pull out the win. It was a huge win for us.

What is you most memorable moment in hockey? When the Pens Elite team I was planning for won a big tournament in 2018.

Who is your favorite player? I like Colorado defenseman Cale Makar. I like how he plays, and I try to pattern my game after him.

Who is your favorite team? I like the Penguins. They came out hot this season, and I just don’t know what’s going on right now. (The Penguins have lost three straight games).

Do you have a favorite hockey team? I like Minnesota and Penn State.

Do you have a ritual you do before a game? I usually tape up my stick and then visualize the game and scoring a winning goal.

Do you have a favorite pregame meal? I like my mom’s fettuccine alfredo. I’ll also east a banana.

Is there a food you love but try to avoid turning the season? I try to avoid cheeseburgers to anything greasy.

What type of music do you like to listen to? I like country and rap. My favorite singer is Morgan Wallen. I like anything that he sings.

When you play video games, what do you like to play? NHL and I pick Colorado because it is good and youthful.

Do you play any other sport? I play golf for fun. My best round for nine holes is 39 at Manor Valley.

Do you have a favorite vacation spot? I like the beach, so I enjoy Myrtle Beach or Florida.

What is on your bucket list? I’d like to play Junior hockey.

If you could have dinner with anyone, who would it be and why? I’d probably pick Kobe Bryant. I’d like to hear what made him so good and what made him so competitive.

