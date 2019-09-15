Westmoreland high school football notebook: Jeannette coach Hall reaches milestone

Saturday, September 14, 2019 | 9:53 PM

It was a special night for Jeannette football coach Roy Hall on Friday.

Not only did his No. 1-ranked Jayhawks deliver a 54-0 victory against Avella, the win was the 100th of his coaching career. He was honored with a surprise party after the game.

Hall, who began his career in 2009, has a career record of 100-23 and ranksthird in Jeannette history behind A. Markley Barnes (169-68-3) and Joe Mucci (149-34-4).

Hall, who played for Mucci in the early 1980s and later coached with him, said he learned a lot from the coaches who preceded him: Mucci, Art Traggesser, Bob Murphy and Ray Reitz.

“I learned from Coach Mucci as far as the disciplines and part of what it takes,” Hall said. “I feel I’m one of the luckiest coaches in (Westmoreland) county because I’ve had some fabulous coaches. … I can honestly say there is no school in the county has had coaches tied together like we have at Jeannette.”

Jeannette won its second PIAA Class A title in 2017, and its seventh WPIAL title under Hall.

He was the offensive coordinator for Reitz when the Jayhawks won two consecutive WPIAL Class AA titles (2006 and ‘07) and made it to the state championship those years, winning in 2007.

“What makes Roy such a good coach is his rapport with the players,” Reitz said. “He treats everyone the same. There is no nonsense in how he runs the program.”

Hall added: “First of all, I have to give and honor to God, then my strong value with my family and all the coaches before me. I learned so much from them and the biggest thing they’re only a phone call away. If I ever have to reach out, they are always there.”

Hall said being born and raised in Jeannette is a big plus.

“I’m a graduate of here, and I’ve been coaching here for 35 yards,” Hall said. “While some people say that’s good or bad. I think it’s good because I know everybody in town.”

Update on Monday

Penn-Trafford coach John Ruane said he won’t announce any injury update until Monday about running back Caleb Lisbon and linebacker Sam Fanelli.

Both were injured in Friday’s 29-12 victory over McKeesport. Both were on crutches on the sidelines in the second half.

Lisbon, who also plays safety, and Fanelli are the Warriors top runners.

Junior Brad Ford will probably see an increase in carries when the top-ranked Warriors (4-0) travel to Massillon, Ohio, to face Washington (3-0).

High-powered Washington is averaging 49.3 points and allowing 11.3.

GCC freshman steps up

Greensburg Central Catholic freshman Nate Dlugos got the starting nod Friday at Leechburg and keyed the Centurions’ 42-41 triple-overtime victory.

Dlugos started in place of junior David Altimore, who GCC coach Bret Colbert said got beat up from the physical Clairton game.

Dlugos completed 6 of 14 passes for 93 yards and hit Luke Mazowiecki for 27 yards in the third overtime with the winning score. Dlugos also rushed for 40 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown in the second OT.

Defensive struggle

It was a windy night in New Derry on Friday, which forced Mt. Pleasant and Derry to abandon the pass.

Derry got a first-quarter touchdown from Pryce Donovan for the game’s only score in a 7-0 victory.

Each team turned the ball over twice. Derry defensive back Matt McDowell intercepted a pass in the first quarter, and Nick Adams recovered a Mt. Pleasant fumble in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings defense intercepted Derry quarterback Paul Koontz twice: sophomore Aaron Alakson in the first quarter and senior Zac Sellinger in the second.

Coming attractions

Jeannette (4-0, 2-0) at Springdale (4-0, 2-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Springdale

The WPIAL Class A Eastern Conference first-place showdown between the No. 1 Jayhawks and the Dynamo should be a thriller. The Dynamo are off to a quick start.

5-Derry (3-1, 2-0) at 4-North Catholic (2-1, 2-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Mars Stadium, Mars

This first-place battle in the WPIAL Class 3A Big East Conference features the 2018 top conference teams. Derry won the regular-season fashion and then rallied for a dramatic win in the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals at Hempfield. North Catholic is coming off a 35-14 loss to Central Valley.

