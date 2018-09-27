Westmoreland high school football notebook: Jeannette relying on dominant defensive effort

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Thursday, September 27, 2018 | 7:48 PM

Jeannette has put up more than 55 points in back-to-back weeks and is second in WPIAL Class A in scoring (42.2 ppg), behind Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, the team it plays at home next Friday.

But the Jayhawks’ defense has been just as effective, a dangerous combination for opponents.

Class A No. 1 Jeannette (5-0) has allowed just 31 points, 24 of which came against East Allegheny and Imani Christian (12 each). Consider: Jeannette has only allowed 18 points points across the first three quarters — six in each. Some second-team scores were let up in the fourth, where the Jayhawks have given up 13 points.

Team speed always has been a strength at Jeannette and that is what fuels the defense. The team has 15 sacks and 27 tackles for loss.

“Coach Benny (defensive coordinator Jeremy Binakonsky) has done a great job getting our guys to ball hawk,” Jeannette coach Roy Hall said. “When we watch film and see all those red jerseys swarming, it’s a great thing.”

Junior linebacker Justin Cramer came back from injury and returned to form. He leads with 41 tackles, 20 solo, and 3.5 sacks, while second-year player Drake Petrillo, a senior, has 33 stops and three sacks.

Junior Zach Crutchman, a transfer from Hempfield, also has been a run-stopper. He has 22 tackles.

Warrior dash

Penn-Trafford broke the school record last week for points in a game when it dominated Albert Gallatin, 70-0. Not surprisingly, the blowout also marks the largest margin of victory in program history, besting a 68-0 win over Albert Gallatin in 1993. To the Colonials’ credit, they rebounded to beat the Warriors in 1994.

Penn-Trafford tied its record for points in a half, with 56. That last occurred against Latrobe in 2015.

What has stood out for the Warriors of late is their defense, which has driven a three-game winning streak after the team’s 0-2 start. Penn-Trafford has outscored its last three opponents 147-12.

Senior Niko Rosso has returned from injury to post a team-high 43 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions. Chase Burk has 23 tackles, Jake Cardiff has 22 and Dylan Schmidt has five sacks.

Rosso, who just picked up an offer from Lake Erie, missed most of the playoff run last year to the WPIAL Class 5A final at Heinz Field.

“Our defense has taken strides each week,” Warriors coach John Ruane said. “They have taken film and practices very seriously to get better. I think the ‘team’ mentality has been our biggest strength. We have been gang-tackling better, running to the ball, communicating on-field and getting off blocks.

“We have also been able to generate some turnovers in the last three games, which we did not do early on.”

Last week, Rosso scored on a pick-6 and Cole Defillippo returned a fumble for a score. It was the first time since 2015 the Warriors scored two defensive touchdowns in a game since Tim Vecchio returned three interceptions for scores against Connellsville.

Shoaf moves up

Yough senior Dustin Shoaf leapfrogged three former standouts and moved into the No. 5 spot on the Westmoreland County all-time rushing list. Shoaf, who has 1,216 yards this season, has 4,300 for his career. He moved past Franklin Regional’s Dane Brown (4,159), Valley’s Brandon Williams (4,214) and Jeannette’s Terrelle Pryor (4,238).

Next on the list to catch is Belle Vernon’s Nick Kalcevic (4,343) and Jason Murray (5,046).

Greensburg Central Catholic’s Max Suter (5,252) is at No. 2 and the leader is Matt Gavrish of Penn-Trafford (6,512).

Pisula update

It appears Greensburg Central Catholic senior quarterback Max Pisula will play Friday at Springdale after suffering a back injury last week against Imani Christian.

Coach Aaron Smetanka said Pisula is sore but should be fine for this week.

Pisula did not practice Monday and worked out lightly when he returned Tuesday.

Yough in the race

Yough hasn’t been a factor in the WPIAL playoff chase since 2013. The current senior group, 16 strong, has yet to experience the postseason.

But things are looking up in Herminie as the Cougars sit a half-game out of first place in the Class 3A Big East Conference.

Back-to-back wins over Deer Lakes and Burrell have given the Cougars confidence as they get set to face yet another Alle-Kiski Valley team Friday at Freeport.

“They beat the daylights out of us last year so we have to get ready for them,” Yough coach Scott Wood said. “The have a heck of a quarterback up there.”

Freeport beat the Cougars in last year’s season opener, 43-6.

Yough stymied Burrell last week in a 35-6 win. The defense forced three turnovers, including interceptions by C.J. Waldier and Mason Brunson.

Freeport is the only team to give first-place Derry (5-0, 3-0) a game so far, losing 19-13 in Week 1. Yough’s only loss is to Mt. Pleasant, 22-16.

“Man, we’d love to have that one back,” Wood said.

Who needs stats?

Derry coach Tim Sweeney has never been a fan of keeping defensive statistics. If his team does its job on the field, he doesn’t need numbers to back it up, he said. But this year, Derry isn’t keeping offensive stats, either.

Sweeney said he doesn’t have anyone on staff who has the time to keep offensive totals, so the Trojans have shelved the idea.

So if it doesn’t matter how many yards Derry rushes for, what is Sweeney’s main focus?

“Only the score,” he said.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

