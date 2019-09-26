Westmoreland high school football notes: Centurions add wrinkle to playbook

Thursday, September 26, 2019 | 6:43 PM

Barry Reeger | For the Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic coach Bret Colbert added a jump pass to his playbook.

Greensburg Central Catholic coach Bret Colbert doesn’t mind taking chances with his offense. Trick plays are never out of the question.

But a jump pass?

The Centurions executed the play made famous by former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow when they defeated Imani Christian last week, 41-0.

Running back Zach Kuvinka took a handoff from quarterback David Altimore and pulled up like he was taking a basketball jump shot. He lobbed a strike to Ben LaCarte for a short touchdown.

Colbert, a former Pitt grad assistant, said the play was in the Panthers’ playbook — a la the “Pitt Special” later on.

“I showed it to the Pitt coaches in 2005,” Colbert said. “We practiced it but never ran it.”

Who knows where Florida got the play, but Colbert has had it in his back pocket for a while.

The play’s usage could be another tale of one coach “borrowing” from another. It’s practically a tradition in and of itself at all levels.

“It’s a Coach Bob original,” Colbert said, referring to his father, longtime coach Bob Colbert, who coached Saint Vincent and is an assistant at GCC. “He saw a clip of someone trying to dive over the pile, the kid fumbled and someone caught it in the air for a touchdown.”

…

No rest for FR

Franklin Regional has a rare week off because it could not find a replacement on the schedule for Albert Gallatin, which left the WPIAL and the Class 5A Big East Conference. But the Panthers aren’t going to kick up their feet and relax — especially the coaching staff.

The team will have a light, walk-through practice Friday night. Afterwards, Greg Botta and his assistants will go to North Hills to scout their next opponent, Gateway.

…

P-T on TV

Penn-Trafford got some air time during last week’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns from Ohio.

NBC showed footage of the Penn-Trafford at Massillon Washington (Ohio) game from last Friday and Al Michaels mentioned the host Tigers downed the Warriors, 42-14, before talking about Massillon’s rich history.

…

Recruiting

Belle Vernon senior running back and linebacker Larry Callaway III picked up a Division II scholarship offer from Alderson Broaddus (W. Va.). Callaway has rushed for 283 yards and six touchdowns and also has a touchdown reception for the Leopards.

…

He said it

“It looks like a lot, I know that much.” — Southmoreland athletic director Charlie Swink when asked to estimate the attendance for Friday’s home game against McGuffey. The Scotties expect a standing-room-only crowd.

…

Extra points

The 511 yards Greensburg Salem rushed for last week against Laurel Highlands is believed to be a school record. … Jeannette added a new kicker recently in senior Kellen Wensel. One unique thing about Wensel is that he plays the trumpet in the band at halftime.

