Westmoreland high school notebook: Franklin Regional’s Jake Kimmich to follow brothers to Grove City soccer

Sunday, November 27, 2022 | 5:20 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Jake Kimmich moves the ball past Plum’s Lucas Pittman on Sept. 27 at Plum High School.

From the outside, Jake Kimmich’s college decision seemed easy. Maybe even expected.

The Franklin Regional senior soccer player will follow in his brothers’ footsteps and play at Grove City, a Division III program in the Presidents Athletic Conference, keeping a family tradition intact four more years.

Matt Kimmich is a senior defender this season, while Luke Kimmich is a sophomore midfielder.

The pull of playing with at least one of his brothers — Matt is considering a fifth year — had a key role in Jake’s decision, but he took a liking to the Wolverines’ program.

“I’m super excited to play at Grove and can’t wait to get there in the summer,” Jake Kimmich said. “I would love to see Matt stay one more year. It would be really cool to play alongside both of the brothers.

“I went to other ID camps and looked at other schools, but seeing Grove in person so much and seeing what their atmosphere was like really made the choice easy. The academics and spiritual side of the school were important factors in my decision.”

Kimmich was a key back-liner for the Panthers this season. He helped them produce eight shutouts and share another section title with Plum, scoring a pair of goals along the way.

Unlike Luke Kimmich, Jake only plans to play one sport at Grove City. Luke doubles as a golfer. Both played golf, soccer and basketball at Franklin Regional.

…

Airing it out

WPIAL Class 3A football champion Belle Vernon (10-2) will play District 6 champion Central Martinsburg (12-2) in the PIAA semifinals Friday.

The Dragons will present quite a challenge in the passing game, the likes of which the Leopards have not seen all season. They love to sling it all over the field, led by senior quarterback Jeff Hoenstine.

The leading passer in the state for the second year in a row, Hoenstine has completed a remarkable 278 of 391 passes for 3,768 yards and 50 touchdowns.

Over the last two seasons, he is 34-3 as a starter and has 7,389 yards and 107 touchdowns.

His 57 TD passes last season set a state record.

Six receivers have 20 or more catches, including his go-to guy, Eli Lingenfelter, who has 95 receptions for 1,610 yards and 27 TDs.

…

All-state soccer

Six soccer players from Westmoreland made the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association All-State lists.

Anders Bordoy of Kiski Area, Carlo Denis of Greensburg Central Catholic and Colton Hudson of Franklin Regional were local boys’ selections, while Elle Bulava of Latrobe, Sara Felder of Greensburg Central Catholic and Sofia DeCerb of Latrobe made the girls’ list.

Bordoy, Denis and Hudson also were Western Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association All-State picks.

…

Quips closing in

Jeannette could have company at the top of the WPIAL’s all-time football wins list.

The Jayhawks have 770 victories, more than any program in District 7. But Aliquippa has 769 after its Class 4A championship win.

The Quips (12-0) can tie the Jayhawks with a win Friday in the PIAA semifinals, and a state title would give them the top spot.

…

Hempfield for president

Washington & Jefferson really has its eye on Hempfield.

The Presidents’ football team is trying to cast a net over Spartans prospects.

W&J reached out to several Hempfield players and offered them spots on the team for next season.

The players include: Eli Binakonsky (LB), Gino Caesar (RB), Jackson Barton (OL/DL), Ian Tuffs (WR/DB), and Anthony Vallano (TE/LB).

The Presidents also like Norwin lineman AJ Clemens, linebacker Anthony Petrulo and Noah Vogel (TE/DE) and Greensburg Salem’s Cody Rubrecht (athlete).

…

Sisson going D-I?

Penn-Trafford senior soccer goalkeeper Cooper Sisson could be on the path to a Division I playing career.

Sisson has interest from a few schools, including Syracuse, Missouri State and West Virginia.

He took an official visit to WVU last month.

Sisson said schools will evaluate him during an offseason showcase in Florida.

…

Goal-oriented

Several county hockey teams are among the highest-scoring units in the PIHL.

Norwin is second in Class A with 58 goals, while Greensburg Salem is third with 56.

In Class 2A, Latrobe (35) and Hempfield (31) are fourth and fifth.

Hempfield leads the class in third-period goals with 14.

Norwin and Greensburg Salem each have scored 22 times in the second period.

…

Recruiting

Mt. Pleasant senior Reegan Brown signed to continue her swimming career at Saint Francis (Pa.).

Brown won a WPIAL team title with the Vikings last season, while also helping the 400-yard freestyle relay to PIAA gold.

Penn-Trafford senior football player Owen Demeri will join his brother, Ian, at Grove City.

Both are running backs.

Norwin senior Bella Brozeski signed a letter of intent to compete in track and field at IUP. Her sisters also compete in the sport at the college level: Emily at Duquesne and Aleksandra at Slippery Rock.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

