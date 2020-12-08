Westmoreland high school notebook: Franklin Regional’s Kindelberger honored

Tuesday, December 8, 2020 | 5:32 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Aly Kindelberger was named to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class AAA all-state team this year.

Franklin Regional standout hitter Aly Kindelberger was awarded for an outstanding senior season, one that saw her help the Panthers make team history.

Kindelberger was named to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class AAA all-state team for the second straight season.

A DePaul commit, Kindelberger powered the Panthers to their first WPIAL championship and an appearance in the PIAA finals.

She had 338 kills, a 43.9 hitting percentage, 38 aces, 77 digs and 31 solo blocks for the Panthers.

New venture

Belle Vernon boys soccer coach Rob Miele likes to dabble in graphics on social media. His team website is more comprehensive than that of some college programs. He recognizes team and player accomplishments with photos and other visuals.

Now Miele is expanding his hobby into a business. His “Sideline Designs” will help other high school sports programs do what Belle Vernon does. It will have a website and presence on Twitter, and the coach hopes the idea will catch on.

Miele started using graphics when he coached at Elizabeth Forward in 2015-16 and later became the social media director for Century Soccer.

He has a flair for splash tweets.

“What started out as a hobby for fun has now turned into something a bit more involved,” Miele said. “I really think the platform each coach and program has on social media to promote their players and their teams is infinite.”

So far, Miele has six programs signed up, including four in the WPIAL: Belle Vernon baseball and North Allegheny, South Fayette and Blackhawk football .

C.D. Hylton (Va.) football and Newnan (Ga.) football also are on board.

“We’re in discussions with 12 other programs right now,” Miele said. “We’re open to any and all sports.”

There are three entry-level packages, but customization is also available.

Game day announcements, score updates and player recognition are examples of what Miele will do.

Football jobs

Greensburg Central Catholic is expected to begin interviews this week for its football coach vacancy.

The Diocese parted ways with second-year coach Bret Colbert after the Centurions finished 2-5.

Monessen also is in the process of fillings its football opening after Shane Swope and the district parted mutually after the Greyhounds’ 0-7 season that saw the roster dwindle to 12 players.

Monessen forfeited its last three games.

Recruiting

Norwin has several senior lacrosse players who are set to continue their careers at the next level.

Nicholas Condrasky and Cory Johnson are headed to Pennsylvania College of Technology, Hunter Geibel will play at Allegheny, Tommy McLaughlin and Cameron Masten committed to Saint Vincent and Joseph Rush will go to Walsh.

• Norwin senior football player Connor Chrisman, a wide receiver and free safety, picked up a Division II scholarship offer from Edinboro.

Chrisman had 18 receptions for 385 yards and five touchdowns in seven games this season.

