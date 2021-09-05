Westmoreland high school notebook: Mt. Pleasant helps cancer victims

By:

Sunday, September 5, 2021 | 5:53 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Mt. Pleasant’s Dayton Pitzer points toward the stands after winning the state championship against Montoursville’s Dylan Bennett in the 215-pound final during PIAA wrestling championships on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Mt. Pleasant is raising money for charity through a unique fundraiser that is fit for a king — and queen.

Sports teams, the band ensemble and PIAA wrestling champion Dayton Pitzer are collecting money for the American Cancer Society.

The American Cancer Society Penny King/Queen event at Mt. Pleasant will be the primary draw for the fundraiser.

It will be a friendly competition among the student body and Penny Court with a primary objective of helping cancer victims and a secondary one of promoting school spirit.

Each organization or sports team will pick one representative for the court, who will place donation canisters around the school to collect pennies.

Additional organization members, the “Nobles,” will promote their court representative and try to attract votes. They also will walk the stands to collect donations at the Sept. 10 football game against Greensburg Salem.

The court member with the most money raised at the end of school Sept. 9 will be the winner and be recognized later this month.

Mt. Pleasant cheerleaders also will donate $1 for every registration for their annual Spirit Night.

Bilinsky offered

Things are looking up for Norwin junior basketball player Adam Bilinsky — literally.

Not only can the athletic guard sky for slam dunks, as he showed during AAU season, but he is beginning to pop up on college radars. The 6-foot-2 Bilinsky received an offer last week from Pitt-Johnstown, where his brother, Ty, is a freshman walk-on.

Adam Bilinsky has been a key contributor for Norwin since his freshman season.

A voice for golf

If you have been to a Penn-Trafford athletic event — or various WPIAL championships, for that matter — you have heard Antolena Damico sing the National Anthem. Her voice stays with you; she’s that good.

But Damico has other talents, too. A freshman, she is one of the top golfers this season on the Penn-Trafford girls golf team.

Damico shot a 49 in a 202-206 win over Norwin.

Valinsky coaching again

Buddy Valinsky, who guided the Norwin boys basketball team for two years, is going to work with the Boys & Girls Club in Shadyside. The program has served as the ground floor entrance for many of the top City League players in recent years, as well as helping suburban players ages 6-14 through various clinics and games.

Valinsky said WPIAL coaches Jim Rocco and Molly Rottman have taken players to the club.

Another Sleith

Another Sleith at Yough is getting college attention, only it’s not for softball.

Senior soccer goalkeeper Marin Sleith has Division II offers from Clarion and Edinboro. Her sister, Hadley, is a sophomore soccer player at Clarion, so there could be a sister reunion if Marin chooses to head to go there.

Net worth

Three Westmoreland teams made the Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association Preseason Top 10 polls.

Penn-Trafford checks in at No. 9 in Class 4A, Franklin Regional is No. 8 in 3A and Greensburg Central Catholic is second in Class A.

Franklin Regional is the defending WPIAL champion and PIAA runner-up.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Mt. Pleasant, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Yough