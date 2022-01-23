Westmoreland high school notebook: Penn-Trafford golfer Turowski to play in national event

Sunday, January 23, 2022 | 5:47 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn Trafford’s Nick Turowski smiles after finishing his round during the WPIAL Class 3A boys golf championship on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Nemacolin Country Club.

Penn-Trafford sophomore Nick Turowski, the reining WPIAL Class 3A golf champion, will play in a prestigious tournament this summer.

Turowski will compete in the National High School Golf Invitational on July 10-13 at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.

He will join a field of the top 270 prep players in the country.

Turowski shot an even-par 70 to win the WPIAL title in October at Nemacolin Country Club. He went on to tie for fourth at the PIAA championship in York.

One of Turowski’s most memorable rounds last year came at Manor Valley Golf Course when he shot a 7-under-par 29 in a WPIAL match, then played the back nine for fun and carded a 9-under 63.

Michigan touts Martin

Belle Vernon super sophomore football player Quinton Martin added his fifth Big Ten scholarship offer when Michigan extended an opportunity to the coveted running back/defensive back. The offer came a day after Notre Dame offered.

He now has a dozen Power Five offers.

Martin has already accepted an invitation to play in the Under Armour All-American Bowl in Orlando, Fla. — the 2024 Under Armour All-American Bowl.

Weightman to IUP

Belle Vernon standout linebacker and defensive end Cole Weightman will play in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. The senior announced his commitment to IUP. He also had an offer from Cal (Pa.).

Also a tight end, Weightman helped lead the WPIAL Class 4A runner-up Leopards. He had 76 tackles, 17 for loss, and seven sacks.

Rafferty OK

Latrobe senior basketball standout Anna Rafferty does not have any fractures or tears in her right knee, which is good news for the Wildcats, the No. 5-ranked team in WPIAL Class 5A. Rafferty was injured Thursday night against Woodland Hills.

Wildcats coach Mark Burkhardt said he is unsure if Rafferty (12 points, 10 rebounds a game) will play Monday night against Penn Hills.

Rafferty, an IUP recruit, is the returning Trib Westmoreland Player of the Year.

Latrobe coach

Latrobe stopped taking applications for its football coach opening Friday and soon will begin the interview process. After two rounds of interviews, candidates will be narrowed to finalists, and a new coach will be named at the Feb. 22 school board meeting, athletic director Zac Heide said.

Just before Christmas, Jason Marucco resigned as coach after eight seasons.

Hockey dates

The PIHL announced important dates as the lengthy regular season winds toward a conclusion.

The league playoffs will begin March 7, with the semifinals March 14 and the Penguins Cup finals March 21-22.

The state championship will be March 26.

The all-star games are set for April 3 at Alpha Ice Complex.

A Banner hire

Penn Hills’ new softball coach is Ashley (Hainesworth) Banner, who played at Hempfield.

She revels in the things she learned about the game, and life, from legendary coach Bob Kalp.

“I’ve been playing softball since I was 9,” Banner said. “Coach Kalp had a tremendous impact on me as an individual. Not only did he teach me the game and how to play the game but having a desire to teach others. That’s definitely the biggest influence on my life.”

Penn Hills finished with a 2-12 record last season, including an 0-12 mark in Section 1-5A. Seven of the Indians’ 12 losses came by 10 or more runs.

Franklin Regional is one of Penn Hills’ section opponents.

Recruiting

Penn-Trafford senior offensive tackle/defensive end Declan Ochendowski picked up an offer from IUP.

• Kory Ansell, a senior lineman at Southmoreland, was offered by Millersville.

• Greensburg Central Catholic wide receiver and defensive back Aaron Stasko has a preferred walk-on offer from Cal (Pa.).

• Norwin senior running back Dom Barca and Greensburg Salem senior linebacker J.C. Wallishc have openings to play at Waynesburg.

