Westmoreland high school notebook: Penn-Trafford’s Schall, Latrobe’s Fenton honored

By:

Sunday, December 11, 2022 | 5:43 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford senior Kate Schall was named to the all-state team.

A pair of local players made the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association All-State teams in the two largest classifications.

Penn-Trafford senior outside hitter Kate Schall was selected in Class 4A, and Latrobe senior setter Lily Fenton was a 3A pick.

Schall helped guide the Lady Warriors to the WPIAL semifinals. She finished the season with 98 kills, 181 digs and 16 aces.

A four-year starter, Fenton had 61 aces and a 78.5 serve percentage to go with 139 kills, 136 digs and 624 assists this season as Latrobe also reached the semifinals after an undefeated regular season.

She holds the Latrobe record for career assists with 1,534.

Fenton will continue her playing career at Notre Dame.

Top lineman

Ryan Kimmel, a senior two-way starter at Greensburg Central Catholic, was named the WPIAL Class A Eastern Conference football lineman of the year.

A Bates College (Mass.) commit, Kimmel played offensive guard and defensive end for the Centurions. He finished the season with a team-high 53 tackles, 14 for loss, a sack and a blocked field goal.

Jeannette job open

Jeannette is looking for a boys soccer coach after the district opened the position.

Art Cicero was the team’s coach since 2018. He finished 23-43-1 and led the Jayhawks to the first WPIAL playoff appearance in program history.

For ‘Fred’

Belle Vernon honored a late coach from another local football program during its PIAA championship win Saturday in Mechanicsburg.

The Leopards, who edged Neumann-Goretti, 9-8, to claim their first state football title, wore helmet stickers with the initials “RF” to remember Ron Frederick, the former Southmoreland coach who died in February of a heart-related issue.

Frederick, who was in line to be the Scotties’ coach, was 40.

Belle Vernon moved to Class 3A this season and played against the Scotties in the Interstate Conference.

Recruiting

Senior Aaron Tressler signed a letter of intent to run track and cross country at St. Francis (Pa.) of the Northeast Conference.

• Norwin senior softball player Alyssa McCormick will continue her playing career at Fairmont State. A pitcher and utility player, McCormick transferred to Norwin last season from Thomas Jefferson.

• Senior softball player Brynna King of Latrobe announced her commitment to Division II Mercyhurst of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. King is a middle infielder and outfielder.

• Mt. Pleasant swimmer McKenna Mizikar signed to continue her career at Bloomsburg.

• Noah Vogel, a senior football player at Norwin, picked up Division II offers from Wheeling and Frostburg State. Vogel is a 6-foot-3, 230-pound tight end and defensive end.

• Norwin senior fullback/linebacker Kai Weems was offered a spot to play at Geneva.

• Jake Otto, a senior football player at Penn-Trafford, and Greensburg Central Catholic senior Amari Mack have an opportunity to play at John Carroll.

• Hempfield senior two-way football lineman Jackson Barton, and Greensburg Central Catholic senior Dom Vitula (WR/DB/LB) have an opportunity to play at Westminster.

Tags: Greensburg C.C., Jeannette, Latrobe, Mt. Pleasant, Norwin, Penn-Trafford