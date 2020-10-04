Westmoreland high school notebook: Zambruno sisters excited to play in states

Sunday, October 4, 2020 | 4:28 PM

Greensburg Central Catholic’s Meghan Zambruno putts on Hole 18 during the WPIAL Class AA girls golf championship on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Allegheny Country Club.

Greensburg Central Catholic twin sisters Meghan and Ella Zambruno finally will get to play together in the PIAA Class AA golf championship.

Meghan shot 79 to take second place, and Ella carded an 82 for third at the WPIAL championship Thursday at Allegheny Country Club, advancing the juniors to the state tournament Oct. 19 in York.

“We’ll both be there, which really makes it better,” Meghan Zambruno said.

Traditionally, there is a round before the state championship, the Western Regional at Tom’s Run in Blairsville, but the PIAA opted to eliminate regional tournaments to cut down on large-event gatherings.

Both girls made the regional last year, but only Meghan advanced. When they were freshmen, only Meghan made the regional.

“It was tough the last two years coming so close and not making it the whole way through,” Ella Zambruno said. “I am super excited that I made it this year.”

The Zambruno sisters are carrying on the family tradition put in motion by Olivia Zambruno, now at Penn State, and Abby Zambruno, who plays at St. Francis (Pa.). Those girls made multiple trips to the state finals.

GCC had four of the top five finishers at the WPIAL tournament. Senior Angelika Dewicki shot 90 to take fourth, and freshman Izzy Aigner finished fifth at 92.

They also will head to York.

Before that, though, GCC will zero in on its goal of winning a sixth consecutive WPIAL title. The girls team finals are Monday at Connoquenessing Country Club in Ellwood City.

The Centurions, who have won more than 50 straight section matches, will compete against at least three other teams for the Class AA title.

“Our team feels pretty confident,” Ella Zambruno said. “We are all pretty excited that we all advanced (to states) but are looking forward to playing as a team on Monday.”

GCC also is the defending PIAA champion.

Recruiting

Franklin Regional senior baseball player Tim Quinn made a verbal commitment to play at Division II.

Quinn (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) has played a number of infield positions for the Panthers.

• Danielle Rosso, a senior basketball player at Norwin, picked up a scholarship offer from West Liberty, a Division II program that plays in the Mountain East Conference.

• Senior football players Brad Ford of Penn-Trafford and Norwin’s Connor Chrisman were offered spots with Baldwin-Wallace, a Division III team in Berea, Ohio.

