Westmoreland high school notes: Basketball tournament to honor late Jeannette standout

Saturday, July 10, 2021 | 2:51 PM

Bill Beckner Jr. | Tribune-Review Jeannette’s football team wore “TC 6” decals last season to honor late standout Tre Cunningham, who wore No. 6.

Almost one year to the day that he was killed in a motorcycle accident, former Jeannette three-sport star athlete Tre Cunningham will be honored through a charity basketball event.

The “Tre Cunningham Memorial Basketball Tournament,” sponsored by the Jeannette Educational Foundation, will be July 23-24 at Jeannette High School.

Open to high school teams in the area for a $150 entry fee, the tournament will raise money for a scholarship in Cunningham’s name.

Foundation member Tim Carney is helping to organize the event. He said the foundation’s main objective is to “enhance educational opportunities for Jeannette students,” and this event is another example of that.

The scholarship will be presented to a Jeannette student.

“This is accomplished through student scholarships, faculty grants and providing additional financial supports to the arts and athletics programs,” Carney said. “We would like to grow this event from year one into the future to help offset the cost of some college expenses and more importantly, honor and preserve the memory of Tre Cunningham.”

For more information or to register, contact Carney at 724-989-6793.

County 7-on-7

After a year away, the Westmoreland County Coaches Association 7-on-7 Football Passing Tournament returns Thursday at Latrobe.

The 10th tournament will feature 14 teams — Latrobe will have two teams in the event — and will be played on turf at Rossi Field and Graham-Sobota Field, the latter where Latrobe plays baseball and softball.

Bracket A teams are Mt. Pleasant, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Kiski Area, Latrobe (B), Greensburg Salem, Burrell and Southmoreland.

Bracket B has Latrobe (A), Franklin Regional, Hempfield, Yough, Greensburg Central Catholic and Valley.

Jeannette, which is battling low roster numbers, is noticeably missing from the field. The Jayhawks are a regular at the event. So is Derry, which also is not competing.

Jeannette had just 25 players heading into the weekend. Roy Hall said this will be his last season guiding the team. He plans to step down after the season, his 13th as head coach and 37th overall.

The first games are at 9 a.m. The winners of two brackets will meet for the championship around 2 p.m. on Rossi Field.

The 25-minute games are played on 40-yard fields. The 20-yard line is a first down. Teams have four downs to get a first down.

Quarterbacks have four seconds to throw the ball and receivers are down when they are touched. Teams get six points for a touchdown, one for an extra point from the 3-yard line and two for a conversion from the 10.

A stop on downs by the defense also results in a point, and interceptions are worth three.

There are various penalties for the offense and defense, such as holding and pass interference.

One special touch this year is naming the championship plaque after former WCCA president Larry Sellitto, who died last December. The passing tournament was one of Sellitto’s favorite events on the county sports calendar.

Penn-Trafford has won five of the nine WCCA tournaments. Hempfield has two wins, and Greensburg Central Catholic and Norwin have one apiece.

Penn-Trafford also has finished second three times.

Mankins to Seton Hill

Abby Mankins, a rising senior basketball player at Greensburg Salem, will continue her playing career close to home at Seton Hill.

“I am really excited,” Mankins said. “I think it will be a great fit for me.”

Mankins, a 5-foot-10 guard, averaged 16 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists last year. She has 940 career points with one prep season to play.

She is traveling this AAU season with the Western PA Bruins.

Soccer nationals

Westmoreland County will have strong representation on the Hotspurs Soccer Club 2005 girls team that is headed to the national championships after winning the USYS Eastern Region title.

Team members include McKenzie Pritts (Yough), Sofia DeCert (Latrobe), Ashley Ornowski (Norwin), Alyssa Aquilio (Norwin), Regan Reilly (Latrobe), and Ava Lorenzi (Latrobe).

Nationals run from July 20-25 in Sarasota, Fla.

Phipps coaching

Former Norwin and Bucknell mat standout Drew Phipps will join the wrestling staff at Seton Hill as a graduate assistant.

Phipps served as an assistant at Bucknell, where he graduated in 2020, last season. He piled up 99 wins at the collegiate level and was a two-time NCAA qualifier and a three-time conference place-winner.

“What an amazing opportunity to not only continue to grow and develop as a wrestling coach but to earn a valuable degree along the way,” Phipps said. “I couldn’t be more excited for this opportunity”

He will work toward obtaining a two-year MBA while he is coaching.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

