Westmoreland lookahead for week of March 4, 2019

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Sunday, March 3, 2019 | 7:07 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Colton Camacho is announced winner in the 126 -pound championship bout over Kiski Area’s Darren Miller at the WPIAL class AAA individual tournament finals on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Canon-McMillan High School.

MONDAY

Hockey: Three area teams will be in action in the PIHL Class AA Penguin Cup playoffs. Latrobe takes on Hampton at 7:15 p.m. at Nevin Arena, and Franklin Regional plays Mars at 9:30 p.m. at Baierl Complex in Warrendale. A third first-round game has Hempfield taking on unbeaten Pine-Richland at 7 p.m. at the Baierl Complex.

THURSDAY

Wrestling: The PIAA championships will begin at Giant Center in Hershey. Class AA preliminaries and first-round matches begin at 9 a.m. The same rounds for Class AAA start at 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

Wrestling: Class AA quarterfinal action opens the second day of the PIAA championships, and Class AAA quarterfinals begin at 2:15 p.m. Class AA semifinals start at 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball: Franklin Regional and Monessen will open the PIAA Class 5A and A playoffs, respectively. Franklin Regional plays Lower Dauphin at 6:30 p.m. at Milton Hershey, and Monessen plays Jamestown at 6:30 p.m. at Edinboro.

Girls basketball: Norwin will play its opening-round game in the PIAA Class 6A playoffs against Altoona at 6:30 p.m. at Hollidaysburg.

SATURDAY

Wrestling: The final day of the PIAA championships starts with the Class AAA semifinals at 9 a.m. Class AA finals begin at 2 p.m., and champions will be crowned in Class AAA beginning at 7 p.m.

Boys basketball: District 6 Class 3A runner-up Ligonier Valley will open the PIAA playoffs against Beaver Falls at 4 p.m. at Greater Johnstown.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .