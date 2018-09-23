Westmoreland lookahead for week of Sept. 24, 2018

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Sunday, September 23, 2018 | 6:45 PM

Monday

Girls soccer

The matchup many local soccer fans have been waiting for since last year’s WPIAL Class AAAA championship finally is here. No. 2 Norwin (6-1, 5-0 Section 3-AAAA) visits Penn-Trafford (6-1, 5-0) in the county’s top rivalry game in the sport.

Norwin is the defending PIAA champion, Penn-Trafford the returning WPIAL champion.

Last year, the teams played three times, with Penn-Trafford winning 1-0 at home and 2-1 in overtime in the WPIAL final, with a spirited 0-0 Section 3 tie in between.

Another top game has Franklin Regional (3-4, 2-4) at Gateway (4-5, 2-4) in Section 1-AAA.

Tuesday

Boys soccer

Teams are moving into the second half of section play. Two interesting games in Section 3-AAAA have Latrobe (6-3, 6-2) at Penn-Trafford (5-3-1, 5-2-1), and No. 5 Norwin (7-1-1, 5-0-1) at Plum (5-4, 4-3). Latrobe won the first meeting, 3-2.

Greensburg Salem (6-3, 5-2) at Ringgold (6-5, 5-2) is the top Section 3-AAA game, and No. 2 Franklin Regional (8-0, 7-0) at South Fayette (5-4, 4-2) is notable in Section 4-AAA, as is Freeport (6-4, 4-3) at No. 4 Mt. Pleasant (5-2, 4-2) in Section 2-AA.

Boys golf

Two sites will host WPIAL Class AAA individual semifinal tournaments in Youghiogheny Country Club near McKeesport and Hannastown Golf Club near Greensburg. The top 18 finishers at each site advance to the championship Oct. 2 at famed Oakmont Country Club. Franklin Regional’s Palmer Jackson and Latrobe’s Brady Pevarnik are on a collision course to meet in the finals.

Sixteen players from Westmoreland County schools will be at Hannastown, including Jackson and Pevarnik.

Girls volleyball

A pair of local matchups in Section 3-AAAA could draw crowds with No. 4 Hempfield hosting Latrobe, and Penn-Trafford visiting Norwin.

Wednesday

Girls soccer

Norwin at Hempfield (Section 3-AAAA), Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands (2-AAA) and No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale (1-A) are top games.

Girls tennis

The WPIAL postseason pushes ahead with section doubles tournaments.

Thursday

Boys soccer

Section 3-AAAA matchups to watch include Norwin at Latrobe and Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, and Section 4-AAA features Thomas Jefferson at Franklin Regional.

Girls soccer

Top games include Penn-Trafford at Pine-Richland (1-AAA) and Greensburg Salem at Yough (nonsection).

Girls tennis

Section doubles tournaments continue around the WPIAL.

Boys golf

The WPIAL Class AA championship will be contested at Allegheny Country Club. Riverside’s Skyler Fox will go for a rare three-peat. Locals in the field include Greensburg Central Catholic’s Zach Boote and Sam Napper of Mt. Pleasant.

Girls volleyball

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield has the potential to be an exciting match.

Friday

Football

While this isn’t the strongest week for enticing matchups, some games of note include Penn-Trafford at Plum, Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, Derry at Elizabeth Forward and Southmoreland at McGuffey.

Saturday

Boys soccer

The nonsection slate presents three quality matchups: Belle Vernon at Mt. Pleasant, Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny and Sewickley Academy at Greensburg Central Catholic.

Girls soccer

Laurel Highlands at Greensburg C.C., Greensburg Salem at Latrobe, and Franklin Regional at Montour are intriguing nonsection games.

— Bill Beckner

