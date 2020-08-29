Westmoreland notebook: 5 soccer players on All-American game watchlist

Saturday, August 29, 2020 | 7:14 PM

Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Jillian Butchki competes during the Paul Sasko tournament Sept. 1, 2018, at Belle Vernon.

Fifteen WPIAL players are up for the country’s premier soccer all-star game.

Five hail from Westmoreland County.

The watchlist for the 10th High School All-American Game was announced last week, and the WPIAL is well-represented, particularly on the girls side with 11 of the 30 nominees picked from Pennsylvania coming from District 7.

Local girls on the list are midfielder Lacey Bernick and forward Kaitlyn Kaufman of Norwin, Belle Vernon forward Jillian Butchki and midfielder MacKenzie Leeder of Mt. Pleasant.

Cole Kaforey, a defender at Franklin Regional, also is nominated.

All of the players are seniors.

Finalists will be chosen at a later date.

The game is scheduled to be played May 28, but a site has not been announced. Last year’s game was played in December in Winter Park, Fla.

Greensburg Central Catholic’s Nate Ward, now at Indiana, scored a goal in the game. Ward was named to the national Best XI Team.

…

Waldier draws offer

Unheralded wide receiver/defensive back C.J. Waldier has been waiting for his first college offer. Despite putting up gawdy numbers as a pass-catcher, the Yough senior has seemed a bit behind in recruiting.

But things could pick up now that Division II Mercyhurst has offered.

Waldier led the WPIAL last season during the regular season with 71 receptions for 929 yards and five touchdowns.

He led Yough in total yards with 1,759.

…

Historic match

It came and went with little fanfare, but a boys golf match Friday in Bolivar was a key point in time for a local school.

WPIAL newcomer Ligonier Valley played its first athletic event since rejoining the district after 50 years away.

Derry edged Ligonier Valley, 208-211, at Champion Lakes. Ryan Bushey shot 39 for the Trojans. Ryan Jones carded a 40 for Ligonier Valley.

