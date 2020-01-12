Westmoreland notebook: Local talent will be on display in PIHL all-star games

Saturday, January 11, 2020 | 8:20 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Trent Lunden is a PIHL all-star, along with teammates Chase Williams and Kevin Cakanac.

The Robert Morris University Island Sports Center will be the site for the annual PIHL All-Star Games on Jan. 26.

The schedule starts with the Class B game at noon, followed by Class A at 2 p.m., Class AA at 4 and Class AAA at 6.

A number of local players were selected for the day-long event.

In Class AA, selections include sophomore forward Chase Williams, and senior forwards Trent Lunden and Kevin Cakanac of Franklin Regional; Latrobe junior forward Alex Walker and senior Cole Ferri, senior defenders Lane Ruffner and Derrick Hrytanski and senior goaltender Greg Irons; senior forwards Matt Traczynski and Christian Konieczka, and senior defender Trent Gray of Hempfield; and senior forwards Ryan Mickey and Jake Hughes, and senior defender Ethan Tamborski of Penn-Trafford.

The Class A game features four forwards from Greensburg Salem in seniors Cole McNair and Brendon Linderman, junior Colin Kruth and freshman Owen Tutich; Kiski Area junior forward Michael Rayburg and senior goaltender Eric Petika; Norwin senior forwards Jake Dally, Mason Pivarnik and Logan Connelly and sophomore defender Jake Meier.

Johnstons a package deal

Jeannette senior softball players Faith and Grace Johnston, who are twins, will continue their playing career at Waynesburg.

Faith Johnston has been the team’s top player the past two seasons. A power pitcher who has pitched every inning of every game for the past three years, she batted .460 with four home runs and 24 RBIs last season.

She was 9-6 with a 2.71 ERA and 116 strikeouts as a junior. In her career, she has 19 wins and 283 Ks.

Faith Johnston batted .320 with eight RBIs last season and was a key defensive player. She played a number of positions for the Jayhawks, including shortstop, catcher, both corner infield spots and outfielder.

Monessen alumni night

Monessen girls basketball is looking for former players to gather for an alumni night Feb. 10 when the Greyhounds host Greensburg Central Catholic.

Alumni interested in attending should contact coach Janine Vertacnik at 412-817-2492 or [email protected]

Smooth as Silk

Ligonier Valley senior Kyle Silk had a big game against his former team.

Silk transferred from United in June but was denied football eligibility by District 6 and the PIAA. He was, however, cleared to play basketball.

He scored 25 points and pulled down eight rebounds in his return to United last Tuesday. Ligonier Valley won, 72-53.

Petrof selected

Michael Petrof, a standout football player at Ligonier Valley, was named to the Mr. PA Football Terrific 10 Small School Team for Class 3A-A.

A defensive tackle and offensive guard, Petrof also made the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 2A All-State Team as a defensive lineman.

Petrof, a Navy commit, had 55 tackles, including 11 for loss, and three sacks as the soon-to-be WPIAL member Rams (12-1) returned to the District 6 title game.

Recruiting

Derry senior football lineman picked up an offer from Division II Frostburg State. Malis is a 6-foot-3, 270-pound two-way lineman who also played H-back for the Trojans.

He is a two-time, first-team all-conference defensive end.

• Belle Vernon senior running back Larry Callaway was offered by Gannon, a Division II program in the PSAC. Callaway led the WPIAL Class 4A runner-up Leopards (10-2) with 1,046 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

Tags: Belle Vernon, Derry Area, Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Jeannette, Latrobe, Ligonier Valley, Monessen, Norwin