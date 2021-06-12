Westmoreland notebook: Norwin’s Giansante hits right notes on, off track

By:

Saturday, June 12, 2021 | 4:22 PM

Submitted by John Giansante Norwin senior John Giansante

For John Giansante, it is all about rhythm.

From his pre-event routine in the triple jump, to his preparation for playing the violin at a musical competition, he has a purposeful focus.

The senior from Norwin is taking his duality to the college level. He will compete for the Seton Hill track and field team but also has been accepted into the university’s Sinfonia, a chamber orchestra educational ensemble.

Giansante is a Pennsylvania Music Education Association all-district violinist.

He recently competed in the triple jump at the PIAA Class AAA Championships in Shippensburg after placing third in the WPIAL with a mark of 43 feet, 1/4 inches.

A jumper for the past six years, he was one of three Norwin jumpers to make states.

Giansante, the fraternal twin brother of Norwin football standout Anthony Giansante, has played the violin for nine years.

He said track and violin are two separate worlds.

“Although the music can be enjoyable and a relief from some things, when I go into track competitions the music doesn’t even cross my mind,” he said. “All I think about is what I can do to perform my best.”

Giansante plans to pursue a career in graphic design or cyber security but is leaving the door propped open for a potential music career.

He has performed in music competitions and shows at school and has done solo recitals with his private teacher. But even those spotlight moments could not quite compare to competing at the state track meet.

“Both can make me a little nervous in the moment,” he said. “However, the adrenaline from competing at the state track meet is something that I don’t get when playing violin.”

Franklin history

Franklin Regional winning a WPIAL baseball title this season coincides with an anniversary in the program’s school district.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of Franklin Township’s WPIAL baseball title over Mt. Pleasant Hurst.

Franklin Township was nicknamed the Longhorns since the area was mostly farmland until housing developments began to take shape. Franklin Regional was formed in 1962, the merger of Franklin Township and Export high schools. In 1976, Franklin Township changed its name to Murrysville.

Pons comes home

The WPIAL ruled football player Jackson Pons eligible at Norwin.

Pons, who will be a sophomore in the fall, transferred to Central Catholic in the winter but later returned to Norwin. The receiver and defensive back announced a college offer from Division I Gardner-Webb in the spring.

Recruiting

Greensburg Central Catholic basketball player Bailey Kuhns picked up a scholarship offer from Division II Alderson Broaddus in Philippi, W.Va. Kuhns averaged 17 points, 8.3 rebounds, two assists and two blocks last season for the Centurions.

Her other offers include Mercyhurst, Saginaw Valley State and IUP.

• Penn-Trafford rising prospect Cade Yacamelli could not compete at the Pitt football camp last weekend because of a sore right groin. He has been resting to let the minor injury heal.

Yacamelli, a running back/wide receiver/defensive back, recently turned heads when he received a Big Ten offer from Wisconsin. He plans to make an official visit there June 17.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Norwin, Penn-Trafford