Westmoreland PIAA baseball capsules: Games for Monday, June 5, 2023

By:

Sunday, June 4, 2023 | 5:20 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Anthony Massari drives in a run during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Hopewell on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Wild Things Park.

PIAA baseball playoffs

Class 5A

First round

Penn-Trafford (15-6) vs. Central Mountain (20-1)

4 p.m. Monday at Lock Haven

District seeds: Penn-Trafford 7-3; Central Mountain 6-1

Winner plays: Winner of the 7-1 Shaler (19-4)/3-5 Muhlenberg (15-8) on Thursday in quarterfinals (time, site TBD)

Players to watch: Ryan Grabowski, Penn-Trafford; Brady Myers, Central Mountain

Extra bases: Central Mountain defeated DuBois, 6-0, to win the District 6/9 championship. The Wildcats are ranked No. 1 in the state. Central Mountain junior Brady Myers is a power thrower. He’s 9-0 with an earned run average of 1.20. He’s walked 21 and struck out 78. Senior Brayden Corter is hitting .407 with 21 runs scored, 24 hits and 13 RBIs. He’s hit five doubles. Senior pitchers Chase Brush and Cru Stover each have four wins. Brush’s ERA is 3.25 with 27 walks and 54 strikeouts. Senior Gabe Johnson is hitting .333 with 21 RBIs, two doubles, two triples and two home runs. Senior Levi Schlessinger is batting .305 with 22 RBIs and six doubles. … Penn-Trafford’s top pitchers are seniors Nolan Marasti and Ryan Grabowski. Both plan to attend Patrick and Henry Junior College. Penn-Trafford defeated section rival Plum, 3-1, in a heated third-place game. Sophomore shortstop Brayden Stone and Grabowski are the leading hitters with a .367 average. Stone has scored 18 runs and has 22 hits. Grabowski has 16 runs, 18 hits and 21 RBIs. He had three doubles, four triples and three home runs. Brody Hoffman is hitting .345 with 14 runs scored, 20 hits, 16 RBIs and seven doubles.

Class 4A

First round

Latrobe (17-7) vs. Bellefonte (16-5)

2 p.m. Monday at Governor’s Park, Bellefonte

District seeds: Latrobe 7-2; Bellefonte 6-1

Winner plays: Winner of the 3-1 East Pennsboro (15-7)/7-4 Indiana (15-10) on Thursday in quarterfinals (time, site TBD)

Players to watch: Trevor Johnson, Bellefonte; Logan Bradish, Latrobe

Extra bases: Bellefonte shut out St. Marys, 14-0, in the District 6/9 championship game. Junior Trevor Johnson, a Duke commit, is hitting .538 with 43 runs scored, 35 hits and 28 RBIs. He has eight doubles, four triples and 10 home runs. He homered against St. Marys. Sophomore pitcher/shortstop Peyton Vancas is hitting .406, with 22 runs scored, 28 hits and 22 RBIs. He has 12 doubles. He also is 5-0 with an earned run average of 0.95 with nine walks and 35 strikeouts. Senior pitcher/outfielder Dom Capperella is hitting .364 and is 8-2 with an ERA of 2.89. He’s walked 29 and struck out 70. … Latrobe lost in the WPIAL championship game to Hopewell, 4-3. The Wildcats were Class 5A PIAA and WPIAL champions in 2017. Pitcher Logan Bradish had two hits, including a double, while Anthony Massari added a two-run single. Erick Batista had two hits, including a triple.

