Westmoreland PIAA basketball playoff capsules for March 12, 2022

By:

Friday, March 11, 2022 | 6:25 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Brevan Williams dunks past OLSH’s Lukas Daeschner during 2A boys WPIAL semifinal action on Tuesday, March. 1, 2022 at Gateway High School.

Boys

Class 2A

Second round

7-3 Greensburg Central Catholic (19-4) vs. 9-1 Ridgway (21-5)

5:30 p.m. Saturday at Clarion University

Coaches: Christian Hyland, GCC; Tony Allegretto, Ridgway

Winner plays: Winner of OLSH (24-0)/Carlynton (21-3) on Wednesday in quarterfinals

Layup lines: GCC returned to the PIAA playoffs after four years and won a thriller, 62-60 over District 5 champion Conemaugh Township as sophomore Tyree Turner scored on a layup at the buzzer. Ryan Appleby and Brevan Williams, two of three seniors in the starting lineup, each had 18 points. Neither had to shoot much from outside of the paint as GCC dominated the rebounding numbers and made a number of shots in close. The Centurions had to hold off the Indians, though, who scored 28 points in the fourth quarter to force a 60-60 tie with 5.9 seconds left. The win was Hyland’s first in the state playoffs. … Ridgway won the District 9 title and followed the victory with a 47-44 win over Cambridge Springs, the fourth-place team from District 10, in the PIAA first round. Domenic Allegretto had 14 points, and Jack Benninger added 13 for the Elkers, who have won seven straight games. They trailed 27-20 at halftime. Dan Park had a 26-point game for Ridgway against Johnsonburg. He is a double-double threat. … Fans must purchase tickets online (piaa.org). Tickets will not be sold at the gate.

Girls

Class 4A

Second round

7-4 Southmoreland (19-4) vs. 7-1 Blackhawk (25-0)

3:30 p.m. Saturday at North Allegheny

Coaches: Amber Cernuto, Southmoreland; Steve Lodovico, Blackhawk

Winner plays: Winner of Bedford (22-5)/Villa Maria (22-2) on Wednesday in quarterfinals

Layup lines: Southmoreland is in the second round for the third time in three years after a 45-39 win over host Tyrone, the District 6 champion, in the first round. Junior point guard Olivia Cernuto had 18 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Scotties, who also got 15 points from senior forward Gracie Spadaro. Junior Reagan Carson made a key 3-pointer in the closing seconds to seal the victory. Tyrone’s dual 1,000-point scorers, Jaida Parker and Stephanie Ramsey, were mostly limited. Southmoreland took a 42-39 lead with 45 seconds left. The Scotties were hoping to see Blackhawk in the WPIAL final but lost to Knoch in the semifinals. … Blackhawk is one of two unbeaten teams in the 4A bracket, joining Gwynedd Mercy (25-0) of District 1. In its state opener, Blackhawk defeated Eastern York, 54-48, as senior Casey Nixon and junior Quinn Borroni scored 13 points apiece for the WPIAL champions. The Cougars’ last loss came in the 2020-21 quarterfinals against Knoch. They lost in the PIAA first round two years ago to Villa Maria. A trip to the second round in 2018-19 was spoiled by North Catholic. … Fans must purchase tickets online (piaa.org). Tickets will not be sold at the gate.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Blackhawk, Greensburg C.C., Southmoreland