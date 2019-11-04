Westmoreland PIAA soccer playoff capsules for Nov. 5, 2019

Monday, November 4, 2019 | 5:24 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional goalkeeper Gianni Diacopoulos makes a save next to West Allehgheny’s Gavin Chappel during the boys WPIAL Class AAA championship game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Highmark Stadium.

Tuesday’s games

Boys

First round

Class 3A

Franklin Regional (19-0-1) vs. Bradford (15-5)

8 p.m. Tuesday at North Allegheny

Winner plays: Winner of Cathedral Prep (21-0)/Blackhawk (13-4-4) Saturday in quarterfinals

Corner kicks: Franklin Regional won its second consecutive WPIAL title with a 2-1 win over playoff rival West Allegheny. Garrett Beaver netted the winner with four minutes to play. The Panthers reached the PIAA semifinals last year. … Bradford is a back-to-back champion in District 9. The Owls defeated top seed Clearfield, 3-2, in the title game as Ian Grady scored twice.

•••

Class A

First round

Greensburg Central Catholic (15-3-1) vs. Iroquois (10-8)

8 p.m. Tuesday at Hampton

Winner plays: Winner of Brockway (12-5-1)/Springdale (16-4) Saturday in quarterfinals

Corner kicks: GCC won its fourth WPIAL title and first since 2009 with a 1-0 victory over section rival Winchester Thurston on Friday at Highmark Stadium. Indiana commit Nate Ward scored his 26th goal of the season for the Centurions, who made the state semifinals last year. … Iroquois won its second straight District 10 title with a 2-0 win over Mercer. A.J. Brine and Josh Pachell scored for the Braves, who have 10 district titles since 1996.

•••

Girls

Class 4A

First round

Norwin (18-2) vs. McDowell (19-1)

5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hagerty Events Center, Erie

Winner plays: Winner of District 3 Hempfield (16-3-1)/Unionville (16-5) Saturday in quarterfinals

Corner kicks: Norwin returned to the state tournament after missing out on a PIAA appearance last season. The Knights lost to North Allegheny in the WPIAL title game, 2-0. Norwin won the state title in 2017. … McDowell has won 19 straight games, including a 4-0 victory over Erie as Kylee Cross and Jenna Tomko scored goals. Goalkeepers Nicole Lichtinger and Kari May shared time in the shutout.

•••

Class 2A

First round

Yough (17-2-1) vs. Villa Maria (15-5)

5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fairview High School

Winner plays: Winner of Bedford (18-0-1)/South Park (14-4-1) Saturday in semifinals

Corner kicks: Yough advanced to its first WPIAL championship in girls soccer but lost to first-time champion North Catholic, 1-0. It was the first time Yough was shut out since the WPIAL first round last year. Now, the Cougars will play in their first state playoff game in program history. … Ella Raimondi scored the only goal for Villa Maria in a 1-0 victory over Mercyhurst Prep in the District 10 championship game.

•••

Class A

First round

Greensburg Central Catholic (14-4) vs. Brockway (16-1)

6 p.m. Tuesday at Clearfield High School

Winner plays: Winner of Conemaugh Township (18-3)/Freedom (21-1) Saturday in quarterfinals

Corner kicks: GCC fell short in its bid to win its sixth WPIAL title in nine years, losing to rival Shady Side Academy, 2-1, in the district final at Highmark Stadium. GCC won state titles in 2012 and ‘13. Bethany Winnor had the lone goal for GCC in the title game. … Brockway topped Elk County Catholic, 5-0, to win the District 10 title. Standout Chanell Britten had a hat trick to give her 50 goals on the season and 164 for her career. Mackenzie Overbeck made 12 saves in net for the Rovers. Britten is a Point Park commit.

