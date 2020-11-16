Westmoreland PIAA soccer playoffs capsules for Nov. 17, 2020

Monday, November 16, 2020 | 4:02 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Tatum Gretz (left) is a Villanova recruit.

Tuesday’s games

Boys

Class A

Semifinals

Greensburg Central Catholic (16-1) vs. Brockway (15-2)

7 p.m. Tuesday, Norwin Knights Stadium, North Huntingdon

Coaches: Tyler Solis, GCC; Rich Esposito, Brockway

Winner plays: Winner of Faith Christian (8-2)/Tulpehocken (15-3-1) in PIAA championship, 1:30 p.m. Friday at HersheyPark Stadium

Free kicks: GCC is back in the state semis for the third consecutive season after back-to-back 3-2 wins in the playoffs. The most recent nailbiter came against District 5 champion Rockwood as sophomore Carlo Denis scored in the 76th minute — his second goal of the game — to propel GCC. Denis has 34 goals to lead the Centurions, and junior Mason Fabean, who also scored in the quarters, has 24. Senior Ricco Ciccarelli had two assists in the win. GCC has never reached the state finals. … Four-time defending District 9 champion Brockway blanked Belleville Mennonite, 4-0, in the quarterfinals. The Rovers are in the state playoffs for the fifth consecutive season. They lost in the first round the last two years to the WPIAL third-place team: Seton LaSalle in 2018 (1-0) and Springdale last season (3-0). Senior Noah Bash, senior Ryan Lin and junior Jared Marchiori have 10 or more goals each. Bash, also a talented wrestler, leads with 18, and 15 assists.

Girls

Class A

Semifinals

Greensburg Central Catholic (17-0) vs. Cambridge Springs (14-4-1)

5 p.m. Tuesday, Norwin Knights Stadium, North Huntingdon

Coaches: Olivia Kruger, GCC; Geoff Bristow, Cambridge Springs

Winner plays: Winner of Southern Columbia (13-9)/Conwell-Egan (4-5) in PIAA championship, 11 a.m. Friday at HersheyPark Stadium

Free kicks: GCC was firing on all cylinders in the quarterfinals as it downed West Branch, 7-1. Senior IUP commit Sam Felder had a hat trick, and junior Tatum Gretz, a Villanova recruit, scored twice. The Centurions are seeking their first trip to the state finals since 2014. They were stopped short in the semifinals in four of the past five years. Felder (23), sophomore Sara Felder (26) and Gretz (24) all have more than 20 goals. GCC is 4-0 at Norwin this postseason. … District 10 champion Cambridge Springs used a goal by Ella Nicholson with 6 minutes, 36 seconds left in the second overtime to edge Redbank Valley, 1-0, in the quarterfinals. The win was the first for the Blue Devils in the state playoffs in their first appearance in the PIAA tournament. They also won the district title in their first finals appearance. Freshman Nola Zook had a goal and an assist in the district championship, a 3-1 win over Seneca.

