Westmoreland PIAA soccer preview capsules: Games on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022

Monday, November 7, 2022 | 6:09 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Sara Felder heads the ball against Freedom during the WPIAL Class A girls semifinals Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at North Allegheny High School.

Class 3A

First round

Latrobe (12-4-2) at Moon (20-0)

7 p.m. Tuesday, Moon Stadium, Moon

Winner plays: Winner of Warren (9-9)/Plum (17-2) Saturday in quarterfinals (time, site TBD)

District seeds: Latrobe 7-4; Moon 7-1

Last year’s PIAA finish: Latrobe DNQ; Moon Class 4A champion

Throw-ins: Latrobe will continue its historic season with its first appearance in the state tournament. The Wildcats lost the WPIAL third-place game to Plum, 2-1. Robin Reilly had the lone goal in the loss. The Wildcats were knocked out in the WPIAL semifinals by Mars, 4-1. … Moon, which dropped from 4A this year, won its second straight WPIAL title Saturday with a 1-0 win victory that ended Mars’ historic 80-game unbeaten streak and run of three straight WPIAL titles. Remarkably, Moon has allowed one goal all season. The Tigers have not lost in 33 straight matches. Tess Romah had the lone goal in the WPIAL win.

Class 2A

First round

Mt. Pleasant (19-2) vs. Bedford (16-3)

6 p.m. Tuesday, Richland High School, Johnstown

Winner plays: Winner of North Catholic (16-2)/Fort LeBoeuf (14-1-2) Saturday in quarterfinals (time, site TBD)

District seeds: Mt. Pleasant 7-2; Bedford 5-1

Last year’s PIAA finish: Mt. Pleasant DNQ; Bedford lost in first round

Throw-ins: Mt. Pleasant continues its season of firsts with a trip to the PIAA tournament. The Lady Vikings lost to Avonworth in the WPIAL championship, 2-1, at Highmark Stadium. Freshman Morgan Gesinski scored the lone goal, her 32nd of the season. Sophomore Rylin Bugosh has 29 goals. A sound defense has 15 shutouts and has allowed six goals against 2A competition. … Bedford claimed its seventh straight District 5/6 title — the Bison play in District 5 — with a win over top-seeded Central on penalty kicks. The teams played to a 1-1 tie in regular time before Bedford won the shootout, 3-1. Cassidy DeHaven had the goal in regulation, and Taylor Diehl netted winning PK.

Class A

First round

Greensburg Central Catholic (13-5) at Windber (19-0)

7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Windber High School, Windber

Winner plays: Winner of District seeds: GCC 7-3; Windber 5-1

Last year’s PIAA finish: GCC runner-up; Windber lost in first round

Throw-ins: Greensburg Central Catholic was tripped up in the WPIAL semifinals by eventual champion Freedom, 4-3, in overtime. The Centurions then won the WPIAL third-place game against Waynesburg, 7-0. Sara Felder, a Youngstown State commit, had three goals and two assists, and Riley Kerr added a hat trick in the win. GCC was the state runner-up in 2020 and ‘21. … Windber captured its second straight District 5 championship with a 5-1 victory over Rockwood. Riley Burbaker, who also is a track standout, scored three goals to lead the top-seeded Ramblers, who scored five unanswered goals after trailing 1-0 at halftime. Anna Steinbeck also scored for the Ramblers, who lost to Freedom in the first round last year, 4-2.

