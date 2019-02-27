Westmoreland PIHL playoff capsule for Feb. 28, 2019

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 | 6:36 PM

PIHL Penguins Cup playoff preview

Class A first round

Norwin (9-9) vs. Meadville (15-3)

7:30 p.m. Thursday at Meadville Area Recreation Complex, Meadville

Winner plays: Winner of Thomas Jefferson/Freeport at 9:15 p.m. Monday at RMU Island Sports Center

Goals for/against: Norwin, 100/94; Meadville, 137/41

About Norwin: The Knights, the sixth seed out of the East Division, scored the second-most goals in the division. Of their 100 scores, 42 of them came in the second period but just eight happened on the power play. The Knights have four players with 20 or more points: Jacob Dally (13 goals, 19 assists, 32 points), Mason Pivarnik (18/11/29), Logan Connelly (11/11/22) and Aidan Rosko (18/4/22).

About Meadville: The third-place team in the North Division, the Bulldogs have won 10 of their last 11 games with the only loss coming against No. 1 seed Montour, 5-3. High-scoring senior forward Nicholas Frantz has 42 goals and 27 assists. Teammates Cohl Weber and Brendan Leech have 41 and 40 points, respectively. Goalie Jordan McCurdy is 8-0 in 16 games, and Eddie Kaufman has a 6-3 mark in 17 appearances. The teams did not play during the regular season.

Tags: Norwin