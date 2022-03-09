Westmoreland PIHL playoff capsule: Westmont Hilltop vs. Norwin, Thursday, March 10, 2022

By:

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 | 5:09 PM

Class A

Quarterfinals

5-Westmont Hilltop (13-7) vs.4-Norwin (14-4)

6:30 p.m. Thursday at Palmer Imaging Arena, Delmont

Winner plays: Winner of 8-North Hills/1-Fox Chapel in semifinals, 6:45 p.m. March 16 at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, Moon

Ice chips: Westmont Hilltop turned around a five-game losing streak before the new year by winning eight of its last nine, including a 2-1 win over Norwin, the team that finished four points ahead of it for the Southeast Division title. The Hilltoppers, who hail from Johnstown, have scored only 71 goals, which ties Wheeling Park for 13th in the classification. Aiden Rice has 17 goals and 22 assists for a team-leading 39 points, and Nick Rozich is next with 33 points (15/18) and Tony Marano has 28 (13/15). … Norwin has four wins in its last five games. Their 125 goals are three behind Fox Chapel for the most in Class A. Eight players have double-figure point totals, led by Ty Shigo with 38 (17 goals, 21 assists). Alex Thomas has 35 (21/14), Logan Fear 34 (19/15) and Jake Meier 29 (11/18).

