Westmoreland PIHL playoff capsules: Games for March 14, 2023

By:

Monday, March 13, 2023 | 4:52 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Peyton Myers leads the team with 37 points.

PIHL playoffs

Class 2A

Semifinals

Latrobe (12-7) vs. South Fayette (16-3)

9 p.m. Tuesday, Robert Morris Island Sports Center, Moon

Seeds: Latrobe 6, South Fayette 2

Winner plays: Winner of Armstrong (18-3)/Thomas Jefferson (13-8) in championship 6:15 p.m. March 21 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, Cranberry

Players to watch: Peyton Myers, Latrobe; Wes Schwarzmiller, South Fayette

Ice chips: Latrobe was granted a spot in the semifinals after Bishop McCort used an ineligible player in the quarterfinals and had to forfeit its 2-1 overtime victory over Latrobe. The Wildcats made the semifinals in 2020 but the Penguins Cup finals were not played because of the covid pandemic. Myers leads the Wildcats with 13 goals and 24 assists for 37 points. Fletcher Harvey has 36 points, and Jacob Hannah 28. … South Fayette beat the Wildcats twice in league play, both by one goal. Their 5-4 win was decided in a shootout, their third of the season. Robert Chiappetta scored the go-ahead goal in a 3-2 win over Franklin Regional in the quarterfinals. Trevor Dalessandro had two scores in the win. Schwarzmiller leads the Lions with 52 points (26 goals, 26 assists). The Lions never have won a Penguins Cup.

