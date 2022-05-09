Westmoreland Senior Spotlight: Norwin’s Olivia Mastrilli

Monday, May 9, 2022 | 9:56 AM

Submitted Olivia Mastrilli is a senior center fielder for the Norwin softball team. Submitted Norwin’s Olivia Mastrilli has enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and will begin basic training in July. Previous Next

That’s how long the Norwin softball team had to wait between playing games on their home field this season.

The Lady Knights have had to reschedule home games a total of nine times this season because of weather issues that led to poor field conditions.

With all that inconsistency, it can be tough to establish a lot of momentum.

“You could tell that there was a different atmosphere from all the away games that we’ve played and all the home games,” senior center fielder Olivia Mastrilli said. “It’s definitely been hard with the weather.”

Last season, Norwin claimed its first outright section title after sharing a championship in 2019.

The Knights sit fifth in their section, but they believe they can fight for the section championship.

“I want us to repeat as the singular section champs,” Mastrilli said. “It’s something that everyone on this team should get to enjoy.”

Mastrilli would know a thing or two about hitting in high-pressure situations.

Down the stretch last season, Norwin coach Brian Mesich pointed to Mastrilli as the type of player who could deliver timely hits that help manufacture needed runs.

Mastrilli has enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and will begin basic training in July.

With her senior season winding down, she took some time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How did you get started with softball?

I started playing softball when I was 4. I have always been involved with sports my entire life. It started with soccer, and then it kind of grew into softball, as well.

How was the experience of winning a section title last year?

It was definitely something crazy, especially after my freshman year where we split the title, and then we didn’t have our sophomore season. Being able to win something like that and then being able to see us come together as more of a team was pretty amazing.

What goes through your mind while hitting in some of those higher-pressure situations?

I’ve always been someone that watches exactly how the pitcher’s pitching. I make sure that I’m watching where she’s throwing and pitch selection. Just trying to keep my head on straight. If it’s super high pressure, I’ll even sometimes sing to myself in the batter’s box. Anything that I can do to calm myself down in situations like that.

What is your biggest strength?

I would say my biggest strength in softball would be my confidence within the outfield. Because of how long I’ve been playing, I’ve grown super confident with myself on my range of where I can get to and where I can’t get to. Definitely diving, sliding, it’s just going all out no matter what.

Is there an area where you think you could improve?

I would definitely say my arm strength, my throwing. Just little things that I can tweak here or there to make myself a better outfielder and a better softball player in general.

What is one thing that people may not know about you?

I originally didn’t come from Norwin. I moved here in first grade from a little town called Munhall. It’s right outside the city.

