Westmoreland Senior Spotlight: Norwin’s Paloma Swankler

Monday, September 27, 2021 | 10:11 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Norwin senior Paloma Swankler has committed to play soccer at Robert Morris.

The girls soccer program at Norwin is always near the top of the WPIAL, including a state title in 2017.

The Knights are winning in a somewhat unconventional way as far as high school soccer goes, with a balanced scoring approach and a first-year coach, Diane Metzger.

“She brings a good perspective on the game,” senior midfielder/forward Paloma Swankler said.

Swankler is a huge reason the Knights (4-1, 3-1) are off to another strong start this season. Heading into a Saturday matchup with Penn-Trafford, they went three games without giving up a goal, outscoring opponents 15-0. They are No. 5 in the Trib HSSN Class 4A rankings.

In their only loss, a 2-1 setback against Latrobe on Sept. 14, Swankler sat out with an injury.

“Knowing that I could have made an impact in that game was what really hurt the most,” she said.

She took time this week for a Senior Spotlight Q&A.

As a team, did you use that loss against Latrobe as motivation?

I think that we came out really slow in that game. We weren’t expecting what Latrobe brought to the table. I think now we start off strong and power through for that full 80 minutes. I think we’re using it as (motivation) throughout the rest of the season. We’ve got some good teams coming up: Butler, (North Allegheny), (Seneca Valley) and (Penn-Trafford).

What kind of goals does your team set?

I think we have to start small, just baby steps and focus on what we’re doing now. I think we just have to take it game by game. It’s great now that we’re ranked. I think it’s a nice motivation, kind of a reward for all the hard work we’ve been putting in. Definitely the goal is to succeed in the playoffs, and if we’re able to, succeed in states as well, just kind of relive that journey that the seniors four years ago did.

How would you describe your role on the team?

For me, I’ve really been trying to communicate more on the field. I think that playing that target player (a particular type of forward) and getting a full view of the field, that helps me. Where my role comes in, I’m directing what people can’t see. I’m in a good position to direct how the game goes. That’s where I feel I best fit right now.

Why did you decide to commit to Robert Morris?

I’ve been looking at a few schools, and it really came down to the coach. Coach (Chris) Shaw, he’s done great things for all the other programs that he’s been at, so I really want to have the chance to work under great leadership. A lot of it too is being close to home and just having my other teammates be Malia Kearns (Penn-Trafford), Emerson Johngarlo (Kiski Area) and other girls in the WPIAL to be familiar with. I’m very happy with my decision. It’s kind of getting me through this year and motivating me.

Did you ever try hockey like your cousin, Austen Swankler (former Ontario Hockey League player and current Bowling Green forward)?

No, I think that my ice skating skills definitely count me out of that sport.

Does your name, Paloma, have any special meaning?

Yeah. My mom’s a teacher, and she didn’t want a name that she would have for a student, so she picked a unique name for me. The word Paloma means “dove” in Spanish. I think it kind of means like that calm and at-ease mentality, and I think it fits me really well.

