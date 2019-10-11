Westmoreland soccer notes: Norwin’s Eva Frankovic nominated for All-American game

By:

Friday, October 11, 2019 | 6:58 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Eva Frankovic aims a kick against Hempfield on Wednesday night, Sept. 4, 2019 at Hempfield Area High School’s Spartan Stadium during girls’ WPIAL soccer.

Norwin senior defender Eva Frankovic has been nominated for the 2019 High School All-American Soccer Game set for Dec. 7 in Orlando, Fla.

Finalists will be chosen at a later date.

Four WPIAL girls players made the watch list for the national all-star game. The others are midfielder Chloe Kuminkoski of Moon, Gateway goalkeeper Maddy Neundorfer and Peters Township midfielder Hannah Stuck.

Frankovic is a Pitt commit, while Kuminkoski is headed to Akron, Neundorfer to Duquesne and Stuck to Bucknell.

Forwards Joe Kearney of North Catholic and Dominic Reiter of Quaker Valley are on the watch list for the boys All-American game. Reiter committed to Pitt.

Girls from the WPIAL to play in the All-American game in the past are Bailey Cartwright of Greensburg Central Catholic in 2016 and Norwin’s Emily Harrigan in 2017. Cartwright is now at Notre Dame and Harrigan is at Rutgers.

Josh Lichini of North Allegheny played for the boys team in 2017. Max Silberg, who spent a year at Fox Chapel before transferring to The Kiski School, played in the 2016 all-star game.

Playoff qualifiers

Local boys teams headed to the WPIAL soccer playoffs are Norwin (Class AAAA), Belle Vernon, Kiski Area and Franklin Regional (AAA), Southmoreland and Burrell (AA) and Greensburg Central Catholic (A).

Girls qualifiers from the county include Norwin, Penn-Trafford and Hempfield in Class AAAA; Franklin Regional, Kiski Area and Belle Vernon in AAA; Burrell and Yough in AA; and Greensburg Central Catholic in A.

The WPIAL will draw up brackets Wednesday, and the playoffs could start as early as Thursday.

The finals will be Oct. 31-Nov. 2 at Highmark Stadium.

Frolo nears milestone

Monessen senior Cam Frolo scored six goals Thursday to lead the Greyhounds to an 8-4 win over California. He needs just five more goals to reach 100 for his career. Frolo has 33 scores this season. The school record is 111 goals.

Another Conti in net

Greensburg Central Catholic has several freshmen making an impact on the boys soccer team and one is a goalkeeper.

Jacob Conti has shared time with sophomore Max House and has shown he can handle the speed of the varsity game. Conti has allowed just four goals for GCC, the Trib’s top-ranked team in WPIAL Class A.

“He is the real deal,” GCC coach Tyler Solis said. “I have been splitting minutes with those two.”

Senior Patrick Brewer was GCC’s keeper last year but is now playing in the midfield.

Conti’s brother, junior Zach Conti, is a starting goalkeeper at Shady Side Academy, the two-time defending WPIAL champion in 2A.

Games to watch

The WPIAL regular season is winding down but there are plenty of good matchups in the final week before the playoffs.

On Monday, the GCC boys will host Winchester Thurston in a clash of the top two teams in Section 2-A.

Also on Monday, the No. 5 Norwin girls visit Penn-Trafford in a game that will decide the Section 3-AAAA championship.

An intriguing boys matchup Monday night features Class AAA No. 1 Franklin Regional visiting AAAA No. 2 Norwin.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle Vernon, Burrell, Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Hempfield, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Yough