Westmoreland WPIAL baseball playoff capsule: Game for Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 | 4:19 PM

Jenn Codeluppi | Mon Valley Independent Luke Nicotera is one of Mt. Pleasant’s top pitchers and hitters.

WPIAL baseball playoffs

Class 3A

18-Derry Area (7-10) vs. 15-Mt. Pleasant (9-9)

7 p.m. Tuesday at Latrobe

Winner plays: 2-Avonworth (15-5), 4 p.m., Thursday, at Plum in first round

Players to watch: Nate Papuga, Derry Area; Lane Golkosky, Mt. Pleasant

Extra bases: This is the only all-Westmoreland matchup in any bracket. These schools are rivals in many sports including football, basketball, wrestling, track, swimming and softball. … The Trojans finished tied for fourth place in Section 3 with Burrell and Valley. The Trojans won two of their final three games. … Freshman Cason Long is batting .344 with 21 runs scored and 21 hits. Junior Brady Angus is hitting.389 with 21 runs scored and 21 hits. … Mt. Pleasant sophomore Cole Chatfield leads the team with 21 RcBIs and seven doubles. He’s hitting .392. Ryan McKula is batting. 478 with 22 hits, Luke Nicotera is hitting .392 with 16 RBIs and Lane Golkosky is batting .368 with 26 runs scored and 12 RBIs. … Jacob Kitz is the top pitcher with a 2-2 record and a 4.50 ERA. Connor Drzal is 3-2, and Nicotera is 3-1.

