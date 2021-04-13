What to watch for in high school sports for April 14, 2021: PIHL semifinalists hit the ice

Tuesday, April 13, 2021 | 10:38 PM

Greg Macafee | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Keith Smilowitz prepares to take a shot during a PIHL Class A quarterfinal matchup with McDowell on April 5, 2021 at Frozen Pond Arena.

The PIHL Penguins Cup semifinals continue Wednesday with the final four Class A teams hitting the ice at the RMU Island Sports Complex on Neville Island.

It is the only set of semifinals in this year’s Penguins Cup chase that features four division champions.

In the first game, Southeast Division champion Indiana will battle Northeast Division co-champion Freeport.

In the second final four contest, Southwest Division champion Chartiers Valley will face Northeast Division co-champion Kiski Area.

The two games also feature a pair of former PIHL Class B (or Division II) champions in Chartiers Valley (2005) and Indiana (2015) along with Penguins Cup Class A champion from 2007, Freeport. Kiski Area is the only team still searching for its first hockey championship.

You can watch the Little Indians against the Yellowjackets at 6:35 p.m. followed by the Colts against the Cavaliers at 8:35 p.m., only on HSSN.

Loving gold

Three juniors and a senior will serve for gold Wednesday in the first WPIAL championships of the spring sports season.

The 2021 WPIAL boys singles tennis championships will start at 2 p.m. at North Allegheny.

In Class AAA, top-seed South Fayette junior Jacob Patterson will square off against Shady Side Academy senior Colin Gramley.

As a freshman two years ago, Patterson reached the semifinals and lost in the AAA consolation match.

In the AA finals, top-seeded junior Nicholas Scheller of South Fayette faces Quaker Valley junior Mike Sirianni.

Mike’s brother Will Sirianni will face Drew Dimidrjan of Thomas Jefferson in the AA consolation match.

Adeel Pracha of Shady Side Academy faces Phillip Gorun of Mt. Lebanon in the AAA consolation.

Only the two finalists will advance to the PIAA singles next month.

Girls lacrosse showdown

It’s a battle of WPIAL Class AA girls lacrosse powers Wednesday as Mars visits Blackhawk in a battle of undefeated teams.

The Fightin’ Planets are 6-0 and have outscored their opponents 89-30. Mars has scored double-digit goals in each of its first six matches.

The 2016 champion Cougars are also 6-0, having outscored their opponents 80-33. The most goals Blackhawk has allowed in a match thus far is eight.

Something has to give when the two meet for first place in Section 2-AA at 7:30 p.m.