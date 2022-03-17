What to watch for in high school sports for March 17, 2022: Division II semifinals on tap

By:

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 | 11:19 PM

Metro Creative

PIHL semifinals week concludes Thursday with a pair of Division II games at RMU Island Sports Center on Neville Island.

Division II programs in the PIHL are made up of players from different schools that don’t have hockey teams playing on one team, like a co-op in the WPIAL.

The division’s top seed, Bishop Canevin, will face Wilmington in the first game at 6:30 p.m.

Both teams advanced to the final four by winning close, low scoring games in the quarterfinals.

Bishop Canevin edged Morgantown, 2-1, as Ian Lecker and Ty Serakowski scored goals for the Crusaders.

Wilmington blanked Carrick, 2-0. Drake Tomak and Davis Phanco scored for the Greyhounds while goaltender Dom Serafino stopped all 33 shots on goal.

Wilmington beat Bishop Canevin two weeks ago, 2-1.

Defending champs

After North Allegheny was upset in the 3A semifinals on Monday, that left Neshannock as the only PIHL team trying to win back-to-back hockey titles.

Last year, Neshannock defeated Ringgold in the finals to win the PIHL B Division championship.

Now the Lancers and Rams battle for a spot in next week’s title game.

In the quarterfinals, Neshannock beat Elizabeth Forward, 6-2, as Patrick Cionni scored two goals.

Ringgold came back to beat Avonworth, 4-2. Kenny Cadwallader scored twice for the Rams.

The puck drops at 8:30 p.m.

Both Division II semifinals games can be viewed on Trib HSSN.

State swimming continues

The second day of swimming events in the PIAA Class 3A championships are schedule for Thursday at Bucknell.

Thursday’s boys and girls swimming lineup includes Class 3A girls diving, 100-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard breaststroke and the 400-yard freestyle relay.

The PIAA swimming championships continue with Class 2A events Friday and Saturday.

Tags: Bishop Canevin, Neshannock, Ringgold