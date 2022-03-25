What to watch for in high school sports for March 25, 2022:

Thursday, March 24, 2022 | 9:45 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Mt Pleasant celebrates beating Mid Valley in the PIAA Class 3A softball championship on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Beard Field in University Park .

As the WPIAL winter sports season concludes with the PIAA basketball championships in Hershey this weekend, the curtain rises Friday on the start of play in spring sports.

Baseball, softball, track and field, and lacrosse will begin under less than ideal conditions, with temperatures forecast in the 40’s.

Boys volleyball has the advantage of being played indoors, so our Trib HSSN video coverage begins with a non-section match Friday as South Fayette faces Bishop Canevin.

Baseball openers

Not everybody will be bundled up to start the WPIAL baseball season.

Several schools raised money to head south and open play in Florida.

Among the locals in the sunshine state this opening weekend are Waynesburg, Deer Lakes, Chartiers-Houston, West Mifflin, West Greene and Burgettstown.

Class A defending champion Union is the only 2021 title-winner in action as the Scotties are schedule to play at Mohawk.

Defending PIAA 5A champion Bethel Park is slated to open at home against former section foe Canon-McMillan.

Softball openers

Half of the defending WPIAL softball champions are schedule to open up the season Friday.

Bethel Park, the Class 6A champion, visits Shaler, and 2A champion Laurel hits the road to take on Hopewell.

Last season’s WPIAL and PIAA 3A champion Mt. Pleasant will open up the new season at home. The Vikings host Penn-Trafford.

