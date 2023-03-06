What to watch for in high school sports for March 6, 2023: Penguins Cup quarterfinals on tap

By:

Sunday, March 5, 2023 | 8:29 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic goalie Jakob Dold makes a save against Canon-McMillan on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Alpha Ice Arena in Harmar.

Five years ago, Seneca Valley defeated Peters Township in the Class 3A finals to win the 2018 PIHL Penguins Cup championship.

This postseason, the Raiders are the No. 2 seed and the Indians are No. 1 as the 2023 PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs kick into full gear with eight quarterfinal games Monday.

Peters Township (16-3-1) finished in first place in 3A by four points over second-place Seneca Valley (14-5-1). The Raiders finished tied for second with Central Catholic.

Peters Township will face Mt. Lebanon (6-14-0) at Printscape Arena at Southpointe at 7 p.m. while SV takes on Pine-Richland (11-8-1) at the Baierl Ice Arena in Warrendale at 6:30 p.m.

The Indians swept two games from the Blue Devils this season by scores of 4-1 and 11-1.

The Raiders and the Rams split their two games. Seneca Valley won the first meeting 4-1, while Pine-Richland claimed victory in the second game, 3-2.

More 3A hockey quarterfinals

The two other 3A quarterfinals are also set for Monday.

• No. 3 seed Central Catholic (14-5-1) will battle Upper St. Clair (11-8-1) at the Alpha Ice Arena in Harmarville at 7:20 p.m.

• No. 4 North Allegheny (12-5-3) hosts Cathedral Prep (12-8-0) at the Baierl Ice Arena at 8:30 p.m.

All four 3A Penguins Cup quarterfinals games can be seen on Trib HSSN.

2A finalists open postseason

Nick Stock scored less than a minute into overtime last year as Thomas Jefferson beat Franklin Regional, 6-5 in OT, to win the 2022 PIHL 2A Penguins Cup championship.

On Monday, both teams open up the 2023 postseason with quarterfinal road games.

• No. 5 seed Thomas Jefferson (12-8-0) challenges No. 4 Penn-Trafford (13-7-0) at the Palmer Imaging Arena in Delmont at 6 p.m.

• Franklin Regional (10-8-1) goes up against No. 2 South Fayette (15-3-2) at the Mt. Lebanon Ice Arena at 9:10 p.m.

Two more Monday quarters

Also on Monday, there is one Class A and one Division 2 quarterfinal matchups involving the two top seeds.

• In Class A, Kiski Area (16-5-0) goes up against No. 1 North Hills (18-1-1) at the RMU Island Sports Complex at 7:15 p.m.

• In Division 2; Morgantown (9-8-1) will face No. 1 Bishop Canevin (17-1-0) at Ice Castle in Castle Shannon at 7 p.m.

