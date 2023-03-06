What to watch for in high school sports for March 6, 2023: Penguins Cup quarterfinals on tap
Sunday, March 5, 2023 | 8:29 PM
Five years ago, Seneca Valley defeated Peters Township in the Class 3A finals to win the 2018 PIHL Penguins Cup championship.
This postseason, the Raiders are the No. 2 seed and the Indians are No. 1 as the 2023 PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs kick into full gear with eight quarterfinal games Monday.
Peters Township (16-3-1) finished in first place in 3A by four points over second-place Seneca Valley (14-5-1). The Raiders finished tied for second with Central Catholic.
Peters Township will face Mt. Lebanon (6-14-0) at Printscape Arena at Southpointe at 7 p.m. while SV takes on Pine-Richland (11-8-1) at the Baierl Ice Arena in Warrendale at 6:30 p.m.
The Indians swept two games from the Blue Devils this season by scores of 4-1 and 11-1.
The Raiders and the Rams split their two games. Seneca Valley won the first meeting 4-1, while Pine-Richland claimed victory in the second game, 3-2.
More 3A hockey quarterfinals
The two other 3A quarterfinals are also set for Monday.
• No. 3 seed Central Catholic (14-5-1) will battle Upper St. Clair (11-8-1) at the Alpha Ice Arena in Harmarville at 7:20 p.m.
• No. 4 North Allegheny (12-5-3) hosts Cathedral Prep (12-8-0) at the Baierl Ice Arena at 8:30 p.m.
All four 3A Penguins Cup quarterfinals games can be seen on Trib HSSN.
2A finalists open postseason
Nick Stock scored less than a minute into overtime last year as Thomas Jefferson beat Franklin Regional, 6-5 in OT, to win the 2022 PIHL 2A Penguins Cup championship.
On Monday, both teams open up the 2023 postseason with quarterfinal road games.
• No. 5 seed Thomas Jefferson (12-8-0) challenges No. 4 Penn-Trafford (13-7-0) at the Palmer Imaging Arena in Delmont at 6 p.m.
• Franklin Regional (10-8-1) goes up against No. 2 South Fayette (15-3-2) at the Mt. Lebanon Ice Arena at 9:10 p.m.
Two more Monday quarters
Also on Monday, there is one Class A and one Division 2 quarterfinal matchups involving the two top seeds.
• In Class A, Kiski Area (16-5-0) goes up against No. 1 North Hills (18-1-1) at the RMU Island Sports Complex at 7:15 p.m.
• In Division 2; Morgantown (9-8-1) will face No. 1 Bishop Canevin (17-1-0) at Ice Castle in Castle Shannon at 7 p.m.
