What to watch for in high school sports on Oct. 14, 2021: City League rivals kick off Week 7

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 | 11:08 PM

Three times in four years, Brashear and Allderdice battled for the City League football championship.

On Thursday, the Bulls and Dragons meet to kick off the stretch run and Week 7 of the high school football season.

From 2014-2017, these two City League powers met for the District 8 crown.

Brashear took home the gold in 2014, winning over Allderdice, 42-14. In the rematch a year later in the City League finals, the Bulls repeated with a 21-6 victory. Two years later, the Dragons roared and their revenge soon followed as the ‘Dice rolled to gold, 35-7.

Thursday’s meeting won’t be as dramatic but is still a key contest. Brashear is 1-1 in the district, 2-3 overall while Allderdice sits at 2-1 in the City, 2-4 overall.

Teams go ‘fore’ gold

The WPIAL is set to hold its final championship golf event of the season when the district hosts the boys and girls team golf finals. Teams will tee off at 10 a.m. at the Cedarbrook Golf Course in Belle Vernon.

The four defending champions are Franklin Regional in 3A boys, Sewickley Academy in 2A boys, Peters Township in 3A girls and Greensburg Central Catholic in 2A girls.

Sewickley Academy is trying to win a ninth straight boys district title while the GCC girls are in search of a seventh consecutive championship.

Here are the championship fields:

Girls 3A: Butler, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Hempfield, Moon, North Allegheny, Peters Township, Seneca Valley, South Fayette.

Girls 2A: Central Valley, Elizabeth Forward, Greensburg Central catholic, Mt. Pleasant

Boys 3A: Central Catholic, Fox Chapel, Mars, Mt. Lebanon, Peters Township, Seneca Valley

Boys 2A: Carmichaels, Derry, North Catholic, Quaker Valley, Sweickley Academy, Waynesburg Central

Win and you’re in

Four WPIAL girls soccer teams can clinch postseason berths Thursday with a victory. Three of them are in Class 3A.

Indiana is at Kiski Area in Section 1-3A. The host Cavaliers have already clinched. If the Little Indians win, they also will be playoff bound.

In Section 2-3A, Trinity will host Ringgold. The winner of the match clinches a playoff berth. If the Hillers lose, they could still clinch with a win over Greensburg Salem on Friday. If Thursday’s game ends in a tie, Trinity can clinch with a win or tie on Friday.

Rivals meet in Section 3-3A when Penn Hills hosts Woodland Hills. The Indians clinch a playoff berth with a win.

Finally in Section 2-A, Bentworth hosts Beth-Center. A victory lifts the Bearcats into the district soccer postseason.

