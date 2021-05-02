What to watch for in WPIAL sports for May 3, 2021

Sunday, May 2, 2021 | 10:10 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Ryan Scavnicky celebrates his walk-off base hit with teammates in the bottom of the seventh innining to defeat North Allegheny, 7-6, on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Norwin High School.

We get the ball rolling on May baseball and softball in what is expected to be a somewhat soggy or muddy diamond.

The forecast is not promising Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of this week.

However, if the forecast is not as bad as expected and games can be played, there are some key contests set for Monday around WPIAL baseball.

• In Section 2-6A, Norwin hosts Hempfield. The Knights have a half-game lead over the Spartans.

• In Section 1-4A, Knoch visits North Catholic. The Knights trail the first-place Trojans by two games in the loss column.

• In Section 1-3A, Mohawk is at Ellwood City. The Warriors trail the Wolverines by one game in a battle for second place behind Hopewell.

• In Section 3-3A, Valley hosts first-place Deer Lakes. The second-place Vikings trail the Lancers by 1 1/2 games.

• The Hempfield at Norwin and Deer Lakes at Valley games can be seen or heard on HSSN.

Busy Monday of section softball

Hopefully Mother Nature cooperates, and a full slate of section softball games can be played.

Some of the top matchups include:

• In Section 1-6A, Bethel Park has all but clinched first place, but second place is up for grabs when Mt. Lebanon hosts Baldwin. The Highlanders are a half-game in front of the Blue Devils.

• In Section 2-5A, Penn-Trafford visits Thomas Jefferson. The second-place Jaguars are only a game behind the Warriors in the loss column but five games back in the win column.

• In Section 3-2A, Frazier hosts Carmichaels with a share of first place at stake as the Mighty Mikes are a game behind the host Commodores.

You can watch the Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon and Carmichaels at Frazier games on HSSN.

Team love

The weather also could play a role in the first round of the WPIAL boys team tennis Class AAA playoffs, scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Franklin Regional is the top seed in the 16-team tournament.

Four-time defending champion Fox Chapel is a bit of a long shot to win one for the thumb. The Foxes are the No. 6 seed and will host Sewickley Academy in the opening round.

Tags: Baldwin, Carmichaels, Deer Lakes, Ellwood City, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Frazier, Hempfield, Knoch, Mohawk, Mt. lebanon, North Catholic, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Sewickley Academy, Thomas Jefferson, Valley