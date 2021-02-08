What to watch for in WPIAL/City League sports for Feb. 8, 2021: Highlands, Mars set for rematch

By:

Monday, February 8, 2021 | 10:36 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Jimmy Kunst (left) celebrates his 3-pointer in the final seconds with Wahkeem Roman during the fourth quarter against Mars on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Mars Area High School.

Last year, they played for a WPIAL boys basketball title in two different classifications. One found a pot of gold at The Pete. The other settled for silver after a two-year championship run.

On Tuesday, No. 3 Mars travels to No. 4 Highlands in a battle for sole possession of first place in Section 4-5A.

Both teams are 9-1 overall, with Mars at 6-1 in the section and Highlands at 5-1.

The Fightin’ Planets only loss of the season was Jan. 15 at home against Highlands, 52-51.

Sophomore Jimmy Kunst led the Golden Rams with 15 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 21 seconds left.

Senior Mihali Sfanos scored a game-high 21-points for Mars, which has won six consecutive games since.

Highlands has won two in a row since its lone loss to Shaler.

You can watch the HSSN Boys Basketball Game of the Week at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sparty revenge?

Another marquee boys basketball game Tuesday will take place in Midland as Lincoln Park hosts Montour.

The Leopards avenged their only section loss last week when they defeated Central Valley, 47-45.

Now the Spartans are out for revenge.

Montour’s lone section loss came at home against Lincoln Park, 61-52, on Jan. 15. Dakari Bradford led the Leopards with 19 points, and Luke Persinger had 19 points for the Spartans..

These two teams are even in the loss column with Quaker Valley in Section 2-4A.

The Spartans are 7-1 in the section, the Leopards are 5-1 and the Quakers are 3-1.

You can watch the game at 7:30 p.m. on HSSN.

Finally tip-off time in District 8

District 8 (the Pittsburgh City League) finally is lifting the curtain on the 2021 basketball season.

Here are the boys openers Tuesday with all games set for a 3:15 p.m. tip:

• Allderdice at Obama Academy

• Brashear at Westinghouse

• Carrick at Perry

The girls season also begins Tuesday with two games:

• Perry at Carrick

• Westinghouse at Brashear

The Obama Academy at Allderdice game was postponed because of covid-19 related issues.

