What to watch for in WPIAL sports Feb. 19-20, 2022: Allderdice boys, girls to play for City League titles

Friday, February 18, 2022 | 6:49 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Allderdice’s Michael Quigley shoots a 3-pointer against Obama Academy during a City League game on Jan. 26 in Squirrel Hill.

The WPIAL basketball championships return to the Petersen Events Center on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh in two weeks after a one-year absence due to the pandemic.

The City League boys and girls finals are also headed back to The Pete with the two title games slated for Sunday.

In the girls finals, the top two teams from the regular season will collide as Obama Academy (13-5) battles Allderdice (11-6).

Both the Eagles and Dragons were semifinals winners Thursday. Obama cruised past Brashear, 56-19, while Allderdice edged Westinghouse, 54-47.

Obama beat Allderdice twice in the regular season, by six points on the road and by 10 at home.

A new champion will be crowned on the girls side. Obama lost to Westinghouse, 56-33 in last year’s City League title game.

These teams have met twice in the finals in the last five years. The Eagles won in 2017 while the Dragons won the rematch two years later. The Allderdice girls won back to back crowns in 2019-2020.

The Allderdice (16-7) boys program will also play for a District 8 championship Sunday when it battles Brashear (7-8).

The Dragons crushed Carrick in the semifinals, 73-41, while the Bulls stunned the Eagles, 52-48.

Brashear was hammered by Allderdice in both regular season meetings, losing at home by 35 points and on the road by 41 points.

Allderdice beat Brashear, 60-24, in the title game to win its most recent City League championship in 2019.

It’s been 33 years since Brashear last won boys hoops gold. The Bulls won their third title in five years when they captured the 1989 championship.

The girls title game is at 2 p.m. Sunday, followed by the boys finals at 4 p.m.

Golden mats

Canon-McMillan will be the site of the 2022 WPIAL Class 2A individual wrestling championships Saturday.

The semifinal bouts, along with second, third and fourth round consolations, begin at 10 a.m.

The consolation and championship finals start at 5 p.m.

You can watch or listen to both sessions here on Trib HSSN.