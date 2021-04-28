What to watch for in WPIAL sports for April 29, 2021: Peters Township volleyball faces test
Wednesday, April 28, 2021 | 11:38 PM
Two years ago, Bethel Park won the boys volleyball Section 1-AAA title and advanced all the way to the WPIAL finals before falling to North Allegheny, 3-0.
Also two years ago, Peters Township tied for fourth place in the same section with Upper St. Clair but lost the tiebreaker and was a spectator for the most recent district boys volleyball postseason.
On Thursday, the Black Hawks will host the Indians in a match between two programs whose dynamics have changed in two years.
Peters Township is now 8-0 and in first place in Section 1-AAA while Bethel Park is fighting for its playoff life. The Hawks have a one game advantage in a three-team battle with South Fayette and Canon-McMillan for the third and fourth playoff spots in the section.
The Indians defeated the Black Hawks in the first meeting of the season between the two neighbors, 3-0, at Peters Township.
Top 10 matches
There are three matches set for Thursday between teams in the latest WPIAL top 10 boys volleyball coaches’ rankings.
In AAA, No. 8 Norwin is scheduled to visit No. 9 Latrobe in a Section 3 match while No. 6 Butler is set to host No. 10 Shaler in Section 2.
In AA, No. 4 Hopewell will visit No. 10 Montour in a Section 1 matchup.
The much-anticipated Section 1-AA showdown between No. 2 Ambridge at No. 3 North Catholic has been postponed.
Neighbors collide
Two of the top two teams in Section 2-AAA girls lacrosse will meet Thursday in the shortest of road trips for the visitors.
Shady Side Academy will only have to travel 1.2 miles to reach Fox Chapel for a big showdown match.
Both the Bulldogs and Foxes remain unbeaten in section play.
Also on Thursday, there are a pair of boys lacrosse matches that stand out.
Quaker Valley visits South Fayette in a battle between two of the top teams in Section 1-AA, and Hampton hosts Shaler in a big Section 2-AA match.
