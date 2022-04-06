What to watch for in WPIAL sports for April 6, 2022: Key softball games scheduled

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 | 10:56 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Beaver starting pitcher Payton List throws against Tunkhannock during the PIAA Class 4A softball championship on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Beard Field in State College.

Weather permitting, Wednesday is lined up and down with WPIAL section softball games still in the early days of the 2022 season.

However, it’s not too early to point out some of the key games in each classification.

• Section 2-6A, North Allegheny visits Norwin. The Tigers and Knights are tied with Hempfield for first place.

• Section 4-5A, West Allegheny at Upper St. Clair. The Indians were co-champs last spring with a 10-2 section record while the Panthers finished next to last at 1-10. The winds of change are blowing this spring though as USC is 2-0 in section play and tied for first place with Trinity while West A is a half-game back at 1-0.

• Section 3-4A, Beaver at Montour. The top two teams in the section a year ago meet for first place Wednesday with the defending champion Bobcats at 1-0 and the host Spartans off to a 2-0 start.

• Section 3-3A, Southmoreland at South Allegheny. Two playoff teams from a year ago, both the Scotties and Gladiators are 1-0 in the section, tied for first with Waynesburg Central.

• Section 2-2A, Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic. The Vikings are 1-0 in the section and 2-1 overall, but they will have their hands full as the host Eagles are 2-0 in the section, 4-0 overall and have outscored their opponents 51-3.

• Section 1-A, Union at South Side. This is the section opener for the two teams that finished as co-champs in 2021. Both teams are perfect in nonsection play as the Scotties enter with a 4-0 record while the Rams are 3-0 overall.

Gang green

A pair of playoff teams from last season in WPIAL girls lacrosse meet in a Section 2-2A match on Wednesday.

Last season, Seton LaSalle finished in third place while South Fayette qualified for the postseason as the sixth-place finisher.

Both the Rebels and Lions were bounced from the postseason in the first round.

The two teams are off to good starts this spring, combining for a 7-1 overall record heading into their match.

South Fayette is 2-0 in the section while Seton LaSalle is 1-1.

Another key match in Section 2-2A on Wednesday has defending champion Mars at Chartiers Valley. Both teams are 3-0 overall coming into the contest.

Section singles starts

While most of the spring sports are just beginning section play, WPIAL boys tennis is starting its postseason schedule.

On Wednesday, each of the four 3A and 2A sections will hold a two-day tournament to determine the qualifiers for the 2022 WPIAL boys singles tennis championships next week.

Each school can submit no more than two players for the sectionals.

The first round, quarterfinals and semifinals will take place Wednesday with the championship and consolation matches slated for Thursday.

The top four players from each section will advance to the district championships.

