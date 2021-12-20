What to watch for in WPIAL sports for Dec. 20, 2021: Early 1st-place basketball clashes

Sunday, December 19, 2021 | 10:01 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Jocelyn Bielak and her Highlands teammates face Derry in Section 1-4A on Monday.

The final week of high school basketball section play in 2021 begins with 30 girls contests slated for Monday.

Even though it is early days in section play, five of those contests will be for at least an early share of first place in their respective sections.

In Section 3-5A, Albert Gallatin visits Thomas Jefferson with the winner becoming the first team to win two section games.

There are three fights for first in Class 4A.

In Section 1, Highlands hosts Derry; in Section 2, Quaker Valley battles Central Valley; and in Section 3, Belle Vernon takes on Yough.

In Section 3-3A, Avonworth visits South Allegheny with both teams sitting on top with 1-0 section records.

East vs. West

One of the WPIAL girls basketball nonsection games set for Monday features the furthest eastern school in the district against one of the western schools in the WPIAL.

It is also a matchup between undefeated teams as Indiana follows the setting sun in the west when they travel to Moon.

The Indians are off to a 3-0 start, and the host Tigers are 4-0.

Both also are ranked in the latest Trib HSSN top five with Moon at No. 3 and Indiana debuting at No. 5.

D-7 vs. D-8

There are 19 district nonsection boys basketball games scheduled for Monday. Of those, four of them pit WPIAL and City League teams against each other.

Brashear visits unbeaten Cornell, Carrick is at Propel Andrew Street and Perry heads west to take on undefeated West Allegheny.

The only City League team hosting on Monday is Westinghouse, as it welcomes Propel Braddock Hills.

