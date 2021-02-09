What to watch for in WPIAL sports for Feb. 10, 2021: Wrestling playoffs continue

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 | 11:42 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Thomas Jefferson’s Kale Buckiso looks to escape from Connellsville’s Chad Jesko in the WPIAL Class AAA Section 2 wrestling finals Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

The brackets are set for the 2021 WPIAL team wrestling playoffs. Due to the pandemic, the postseason field is smaller than usual with seven Class AAA teams and six AA teams set to fight for gold.

As was the case with several high-profile teams in the sectionals, Kiski Area qualified for the AAA playoff field but has opted out, giving defending champion Waynesburg Central a quarterfinals bye. The Raiders just need to win one match Wednesday and the finals on Saturday to claim back-to-back district titles.

Fourteen-time defending AA champion Burrell also receives a bye into the semifinals, as does No. 2 seed Burgettstown.

The quarterfinals are set for Wednesday at 6 p.m. followed by the semifinals at 7:30 p.m.

Trib HSSN will have video or audio coverage from Canon-McMillan, Seneca Valley and Burgettstown on Wednesday.

The two title matches will be video streamed Saturday afternoon at Canon-McMillan on HSSN.

Passing of the torch

A boys basketball game originally schedule for Tuesday will now take place Wednesday in Section 1-6A.

Coming into the season, one would think Butler at North Allegheny could be a battle for the section title.

New Tigers coach Dan DeRose has North Allegheny playing in a lot of tight games but prevailing in the end. NA has a huge lead with a 7-0 record in the section, 10-2 overall.

Defending champion Butler has struggled. The Golden Tornado is 5-6 overall, but only 1-5 in the section, including a 23-point loss to the Tigers at Butler last month.

You can watch the game on HSSN at 7:30 p.m.

Greene with envy

The West Greene girls basketball program has been the darlings of Greene County the last half decade.

After a winless 2014-2015 season, the Pioneers have discovered the winning formula.

Since the 2015-2016 season, West Greene is 112-25, including a 9-2 record this year with nine consecutive victories.

However, another girls hoops program in the county is looking for some love.

Waynesburg is 8-2 overall and in second place in Section 2-3A, one game behind South Park.

Besides Waynesburg and West Greene, the other three County schools — Carmichaels, Jefferson-Morgan and Mapletown — have a combined six wins this season.

The battle for county hardwood supremacy tips off at 7 p.m. at West Greene.