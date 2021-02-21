What to watch for in WPIAL sports for Feb. 22, 2021: Class 6A girls basketball powers clash

Sunday, February 21, 2021

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Emma Fischer (left) celebrates with Paige Morningstar after hitting a 3-pointer during their game on Jan. 25, 2021, at Penn-Trafford High School.

The final week of this unique WPIAL basketball regular season tips off Monday.

One of the marquee matchups is a clash between the top two teams in Section1-6A girls basketball.

North Allegheny and Norwin were a combined 28-2 heading into their nonsection games Saturday, but both were handed rare defeats.

The North Allegheny loss to Trinity ended the Tigers’ 30-game winning streak.

Norwin lost to another Class 5A power, Chartiers Valley, ending the Knights’ five-game winning streak.

The Tigers and Knights try to get back on the winning track when they square off for the second time this season Monday at Norwin.

North Allegheny beat Norwin, 57-41, in the first meeting Jan. 29.

NA is 12-0 in the section, and Norwin sits at 9-2. Watch the game on HSSN at 7:30 p.m.

Seeing red

Another girls section showdown Monday is a fight for first in Section 1-3A.

North Catholic sits alone in the section with an 8-0 record as they visit 7-1 Mohawk. The two are a combined 27-4 overall this season.

A Trojans road victory clinches the section title and drops the Warriors into a tie for second place with Laurel.

A Mohawk win moves them into a tie with North Catholic and begins the debate of who should be No. 1 in Class 3A.

Both teams were crowned district champions a year ago, the Trojans in 4A and the Warriors in 3A.

North Catholic handed Mohawk their only section loss, 54-38, on Jan. 28.

Watch the game on HSSN at 7:30 p.m.

Marathon continues

It has been tough for the Quaker Valley boys basketball team to sprint to the finish this year when the final two weeks has turned into a marathon.

The Quakers began a stretch of eight games in the final 10 days of the season with a loss to Lincoln Park last Tuesday.

Since then, Quaker Valley has won four in a row, including avenging that loss to the Leopards two days later.

Quaker Valley has moved into a tie for first place in Section 2-4A with Lincoln Park and Montour.

On Monday, the Quakers will visit the Spartans. Montour won the first meeting between the two teams, 55-54.

Listen to this showdown Monday at 7:30 p.m. on HSSN.