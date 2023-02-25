What to watch for in WPIAL sports for Feb. 24, 2023: Basketball quarterfinals conclude

Friday, February 24, 2023 | 2:18 PM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review New Castle’s DaJuan Young (left) and Damarian Young (right) celebrate after defeating Central Catholic, 67-53, on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Central Catholic.

The WPIAL basketball quarterfinals conclude Friday with second round games in boys 6A and 2A, along with girls 5A and 4A.

All four 6A boys quarterfinals games have been etched in stone since the brackets came out Feb. 13.

The eight playoff qualifiers have been idle and trying to stay sharp with practices and scrimmages.

Here are the four matchups and the number of days since each school’s last regular season game.

• Norwin (14-8), which has been idle for 11 days, visits top-seeded New Castle (20-2) which also hasn’t played since Feb. 13. This game tips off at 7 p.m.

• It’s been 11 days since Butler (14-7) last played. The Golden Tornado visit Mt. Lebanon (15-7), another team that hasn’t hit the court for a game in 11 days. Game time for the Tornado and Devils is 8 p.m.

• Seneca Valley (9-12) hasn’t played in 13 days. The Raiders are back on the floor at Upper St. Clair (14-8), a team that hasn’t played in exactly two weeks. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.

• Baldwin (12-10) last played Feb. 13, as it prepares to face Central Catholic (13-9), a team that last played Feb. 11. The Highlanders and Vikings tip off at Gateway at 8 p.m.

2A boys Round 2

Somebody must have forgotten to tell Clairton about the much anticipated Class 2A quarterfinals game between Fort Cherry and Northgate.

Clairton (11-12) pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the district postseason this year when it stunned No. 3-seeded and 2022 finalist Fort Cherry, 53-46.

Kaden Smith led the Bears with 22 points.

Up next for the 2A Cinderella Bears squad is Northgate (17-6) at North Allegheny at 8 p.m.

The Flames delivered a one-two punch that was too hot to handle for Jeannette in the opening round as Steve Goetz scored 35 points and Josh Williams scored 31.

The other three 2A quarterfinals games include:

• No. 1 seed and Section 1 champion Aliquippa (17-6) will take on section foe Shenango (15-8) at Blackhawk at 8 p.m. The Quips handled Laurel in the first round, 75-33, while the Wildcats knocked out Chartiers-Houston, 59-38. Aliquippa beat Shenango twice in the regular season by 15 and 11 points.

• Section 3 champion Greensburg Central Catholic (16-5) battles Eden Christian Academy (17-5) at Fox Chapel at 8 p.m. The Centurions cruised past Propel Braddock Hills in the playoff opener, 65-45, as the Warriors beat Burgettstown, 66-43.

• Section 2 champion Bishop Canevin (19-4) faces Serra Catholic (14-9) at Peters Township at 8 p.m. The Crusaders crushed South Side, 72-46, and the Eagles flew past Nazareth Prep, 79-68.

Girls 5A quarters

While the top four seeds in the WPIAL girls basketball tournament took care of business in the opening round, it was a quick postseason stay for the No. 5 and No. 6 seeds.

No. 12 Woodland Hills took the bus northeast to Armstrong and upset the host River Hawks, 53-48, sending the No. 5 seed packing.

Carmen Vazquez led the Wolverines with 17 points while teammate Jhalynn Wilson scored 13 points.

Woodland Hills (12-11) now faces No. 4 Trinity (16-6) at Mt. Lebanon at 6 p.m.

No. 11 Hampton is still alive after stunning No. 6 Indiana, 45-44.

Meghan Murray led the Talbots with 21 points.

Hampton (15-8) collides with No. 3 McKeesport (19-4) at Fox Chapel at 6 p.m.

The other two 5A quarterfinals games include:

• Top seed and Section 4 champion South Fayette (21-2) takes on Penn-Trafford (16-7) in a battle of green machines at Peters Township at 6 p.m. The defending champion Lions cruised past Plum in the first round, 72-29, while the Warriors edged Shaler in a defensive battle, 29-28.

• No. 2 seed and Section 3 champion Oakland Catholic (20-3) takes on Mars (16-6) at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. The Eagles flew past Kiski Area in the opening round, 53-16, and the Fightin’ Planets defeated Lincoln Park, 56-29.

4A girls second-round frays

District 7 girls basketball power North Catholic won four straight WPIAL 4A championships from 2017-20.

When the Trojans dropped to 3A the following year, Beaver claimed 4A district gold in 2021.

Now those two recent champions collide in a quarterfinals game Friday.

North Catholic (19-3) enjoyed a first-round bye and will host Beaver (14-8) at 7 p.m.

The Bobcats defeated West Mifflin, 58-32, thanks to 15 points each for Chloe Ringer and Chloe List.

North Catholic was one of four 4A teams to enjoy first-round byes. The Trojans, along with Blackhawk and Quaker Valley, will host second-round games while Elizabeth Forward plays at a neutral site.

The other three 4A quarterfinals games include:

• Top seed Blackhawk (19-3) hosts Belle Vernon (15-8) at 6 p.m. The Leopards beat Greensburg Salem in the opening round, 33-27.

• No. 3 seed and Section 3 champion Elizabeth Forward (17-5) will play Highlands (15-7) at Gateway at 6 p.m. The Golden Rams were winners in Round 1 over Laurel Highlands, 54-34.

• No. 4 seed Quaker Valley (15-7) welcomes No. 5 Knoch (15-8) at 6 p.m. The Knights advanced to the quarters with a first-round win over Hopewell, 53-21.

Consolation brackets opening night

The fight to earn a spot in the upcoming PIAA basketball playoffs begins Friday for the quarterfinals losing teams in boys 5A and A, along with girls 3A and 2A.

These games will determine which teams and in which order they will represent the WPIAL in the state hoops playoffs.

Multiple rounds will determine the No. 3 team, No. 5 team and in some cases, the No. 7 team from District 7. The championship games in each class will determine the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds.

The Friday schedule for boys 5A has McKeesport (11-11) at South Fayette (14-10) at 6 p.m. and Mars (15-9) against Fox Chapel (14-10) at Hempfield at 7 p.m.

The slate for boys A has Neighborhood Academy taking on Rochester at Quaker Valley at 8 p.m. and Aquinas Academy (19-5) at Monessen (21-3) at 7 p.m.

In girls 3A, Mohawk (15-9) is at Keystone Oaks (16-8) at 6 p.m., followed by Waynesburg Central (20-4) playing Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Keystone Oaks at 8 p.m.

Finally in girls 2A, Brentwood (13-10 plays Greensburg Central Catholic (19-5) at Serra Catholic at 6 p.m., followed by the Chartiers-Houston (16-8) at Serra Catholic (17-3) game at 8 p.m.

Diving for gold

The top boys and girls Class 2A divers in the WPIAL will gather at North Allegheny on Friday for the first day of the 2023 WPIAL diving championships.

The 2A boys divers begin the championships at 9:30 a.m. with the girls following at 1:15 p.m.

Two juniors are the divers to beat in the boys competition.

Brecken Finkbeiner of Blackhawk and Ryan Hartle of Northgate scored almost identical numbers in the regular season. Finkbeiner qualified with a score of 291.5 while Hartle scored a 291.0

Last year, Hartle finished in second place and Finkbeiner third behind then senior, Nick Roddy of Ligonier Valley.

For the girls, senior Maggie Foley of North Catholic and junior Addison Arndt of Thomas Jefferson scored the most points in the regular season.

Foley easily won gold a year ago and is trying to win a record-tying fourth WPIAL Class 2A diving title. Arndt finished third a year ago.

Golden mats

Friday marks the start of the 2023 WPIAL Class 2A individual wrestling championships at Chartiers Valley.

The matches are set to start at 5 p.m. with the preliminary round, quarterfinals and Round 1 consolations.