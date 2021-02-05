What to watch for in WPIAL sports for Feb. 5, 2021: Rivals jockey for section lead

Friday, February 5, 2021 | 12:08 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Thomas Hepple (right) defends against Jeannette’s Keith Rockmore at the Hempfield tournament last season.

It is one of the top rivalries in Westmoreland County and in the entire district. On Friday, the rivalry will determine first place in Section 3-2A.

Greensburg Central Catholic is 5-1 in the section and 8-1 overall. Its only loss was to the team it hosts, Jeannette.

The Jayhawks are 4-1 in the section and 6-2 overall.

The teams met Jan. 12 in what was the season opener for Jeannette. The Jayhawks edged the Centurions, 47-46.

“It’s going to be tough,” Jeannette coach Adrian Batts said during the latest Rebel Yell podcast. “They are playing excellent basketball right now.”

Indeed, Greensburg Central Catholic has won seven straight since the loss at Jeannette.

Junior Brevan Williams is averaging 22 points per game to lead the Centurions while senior Keith Rockmore averages nearly 17 points per game for the Jayhawks.

You can watch the 2A showdown on HSSN at 7:30 p.m.

Revenge seekers

Section 2 in Class 4A has traditionally been a very strong and deep section, one that produced the final four teams in the classification a couple of years ago.

Some of the names have changed, but the dominant boys basketball has continued.

Four teams are tied for the top spot with only one section loss: Montour, Central Valley, Lincoln Park and Quaker Valley.

Two of them meet Friday on HSSN when Lincoln Park travels to Central Valley.

The Leopards will be out for revenge for their lone section loss nine days ago when they lost to the visiting Warriors, 67-59.

It will be the first game of a second half in which they all face each other at least one more time. The lone exception is Quaker Valley and Lincoln Park, who square off twice in three days in two weeks.

Fayette frenzy

The top two teams in Section 1-5A call Fayette County home.

Uniontown used to rule the county basketball scene, but now Laurel Highlands is the cause of a Fayette frenzy after the Mustangs’ incredible run to a WPIAL 5A title last year.

Thanks to the play of super sophomore Rodney Gallagher, who is averaging 21 points per game, Laurel Highlands is on top with a 4-0 section record.

However, another county team is catching some attention. Albert Gallatin is in second place with a 4-2 section record, 6-3 overall.

The Colonials host the Mustangs at 7:30 p.m. Friday on HSSN. Laurel Highlands won the first meeting of the season at home, 86-69.

