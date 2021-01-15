What to watch for in WPIAL sports for Jan. 16, 2021: North Allegheny hosts MLK showcase

Friday, January 15, 2021 | 11:30 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Khalil Dinkins pressures Seneca Valley’s Connor Lyczek next to Greg Habib during their game on Jan. 12.

A tradition that was started by Woodland Hills officials a few years ago will continue this weekend at North Allegheny.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend Showcase features plenty of action on both Saturday and Sunday showcasing teams from in and out of the state of Pennsylvania.

The boys lineup on Saturday:

• Spire Institute (Ohio) vs. Carolina Basketball Academy (N.C.) at 10 a.m.

• International Sports Academy (Ohio) vs. Teays Valley Christian (W. Va.) at 12 p.m.

• Baltimore Polytechnic (Md.) vs. First Love Christian at 2 p.m.

On Sunday:

• Carolina Basketball Academy (N.C.) vs. First Love Christian at 12 p.m.

• International Sports Academy (Ohio) vs. Baltimore Polytechnic (Md.) at 2 p.m.

• Spire Institute (Ohio) vs. Teays Valley Christian (W. Va.) at 4 p.m.

Host North Allegheny will also hit the floor in a couple of dandies. The 6A top-ranked girls team takes on 5A No. 3 Woodland Hills at 4 p.m. while the 6A No. 5 NA boys face 5A No. 3 Chartiers Valley at 7:30 p.m.

Rare treat

Two next-door neighbors will collide on the hardwood Saturday for the first time in over a decade.

There are only six high schools located in Butler County that are part of the WPIAL: Butler, Freeport, Knoch, Mars, North Catholic and Seneca Valley.

Butler and Knoch are 15 miles apart, but for whatever reason, this is only the third meeting between the boys basketball programs. This is the first time they have scheduled a game against each other ahead of time, and that came as a late addition when schedules were rearranged after the four-week shutdown earlier this season.

The two previous meetings were in Christmas tournaments in 1998 and 2009.

When the Golden Tornado visit the Knights at 1:30 p.m. on HSSN, it will be the first trip to Knoch for Butler for a boys hoops game.

David vs. Goliath

Two of the top girls basketball programs over the last few years in the WPIAL and PIAA collide Saturday afternoon.

The unique aspect of this game is it will be 6A power vs. Class A champ.

Bethel Park lost in the WPIAL 6A title game a year ago and has been a big-school power for 17 years under coach Jonna Burke. The Black Hawks are 1-1 this season and ranked No. 5 in the latest HSSN rankings.

Rochester is No. 1 in A and the two-time defending WPIAL champions. The Rams are also 1-1 this season.

