What to watch for in WPIAL sports for Jan. 19, 2021: Chartiers Valley, New Castle square off

Monday, January 18, 2021 | 10:57 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Brayden Reynolds drives to the basket against Fox Chapel’s Alex Blaylock on Jan. 9.

There have been 10 possible play dates in the 2020-2021 WPIAL boys basketball season, and the number of teams without a loss keeps dwindling.

There are 12 district teams that have at least played three games and have yet to lose. Most of those winning dozen are in action Tuesday with two of them squaring off in a Class 5A showdown.

First place in Section 2 is at stake when New Castle (4-0) visits Chartiers Valley (7-0) in a game you can watch here on HSSN at 7:30 p.m.

This game will feature three of the top scorers in the WPIAL in Colts senior guard Brayden Reynolds, Red Hurricane senior guard Sheldon Cox and ‘Canes junior forward Mike Wells.

In a span of five years from 2013-2017, these two combined for four WPIAL Class 4A championships.

Unbeaten and winless

Going into Monday’s action, there were 13 WPIAL girls basketball teams that were both perfect and winless since they had yet to tip off the season.

Two of those schools are scheduled to begin this unique season Tuesday when Avonworth hosts Steel Valley in a Section 3-3A contest.

That section is the only one in the district with three schools that have yet to start their season. Joining the Antelopes and Ironmen on the sidelines thus far has been Shady Side Academy.

A year ago, Avonworth won 18 games while Steel Valley won eight.

One’s to watch…or listen to

Other key boys district basketball games that you can watch or listen to on HSSN Tuesday include:

• Fox Chapel at Central Catholic for at least a share of first place in Section 3-6A.

• West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, where both teams are 0-1 in Section 1-5A. They are combined 7-2 overall.

• North Catholic at Deer Lakes in a Section 1-4A showdown that matches last year’s WPIAL Class 3A champion Trojans and the 2-0 Lancers.

• Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon in a battle of two of the top teams in Section 3-4A as both teams look to remain perfect in section play.

• Clairton at Jeannette in the first athletic meeting between the Bears and Jayhawks since Jeannette crushed Clairton in the 2020 WPIAL Class A football championship game.

