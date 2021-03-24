What to watch for in WPIAL sports for March 25, 2021: State championship weekend tips off

By:

Wednesday, March 24, 2021 | 8:40 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mohawk’s Abigail Shoaff (4) celebrates with Jordan Radzmymski after hitting a 3-pointer during the fourth quarter of the WPIAL Class 3A championship game against North Catholic on March 13.

The champions-only version of the PIAA basketball playoffs comes to a close with 12 state title games played at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Two boys and two girls championship games will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at noon, 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Here are some Championship Thursday factoids that happen to taste a lot like chocolate.

Girls 2A Finals: Neshannock vs. Mount Carmel, noon

• Neshannock has appeared in the girls state playoffs in six of the last eight years and now has a 6-5 overall record after beating Windber in the quarterfinals and Penns Manor in the semifinals.

• The Lancers are in the state championship game for the first time in program history. The last time a WPIAL team won PIAA gold in girls 2A was Seton LaSalle in 2014.

• This is the first trip to the state championship game for Mount Carmel as well. The Red Tornadoes have won three straight District 4 championships.

• History is not on Mount Carmel’s side. No District 4 team has ever won the PIAA girls 2A crown.

• PIAA girls 2A champions:

5 years ago in 2016 – Neumann-Goretti

10 years ago in 2011 – Villa Maria Academy

20 years ago in 2001 – Camp Hill Trinity

25 years ago in 1996 – Pine Grove

40 years ago in 1981 – Conneaut Lake

Boys A Finals: Berlin-Brothersvalley vs. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary, 2:30 p.m.

• This is the first trip to the boys state title game for Berlin-Brothersvalley. The Mountaineers are 4-0 in the PIAA postseason the last two years. Before 2020, the program was 3-19 in the PIAA playoffs.

• The Mountaineers are trying to make history and become the first District 5 boys basketball team to win a PIAA title. The Berlin-Brothersvalley girls program became only the second D-5 team to win state basketball gold when it took home the crown in 2019. McConnellsburg won the girls A championship in 1991, coincidentally beating Nativity BVM in the finals.

• Nativity BVM is also making its first PIAA championship game appearance. Like their opponent, the Hilltoppers are 4-0 in the state playoffs the last two years, bringing their overall record in the PIAA postseason to 11-13.

• It has been nearly 50 years since a District 11 team took home state gold in boys Class A. Freeland MMI beat Allegheny-Clarion Valley to win the 1973 boys A title.

• PIAA boys A champions:

5 years ago in 2016 – Kennedy Catholic

10 years ago in 2011 – Math, Civics & Sciences Charter

20 years ago in 2001 – Kennedy Christian

25 years ago in 1996 – Juniata Valley

50 years ago in 1971 – Mount Penn

Girls 3A: Mohawk vs. West Catholic, 5 p.m.

• Mohawk has won four straight state playoff games with all of them double-digit victories. The Warriors’ average margin of victory in those three wins is 18 points. The last two wins against Punxsutawney and Forest Hills were against undefeated teams.

• Fifty-one years ago, the Warriors boys team played in the 1970 state title game. They lost to Avon Grove out of District 1, 73-50. Mohawk and Neshannock are the first Lawrence County girls basketball teams to play for a state championship.

• This is the second appearance for West Catholic in the PIAA finals. The Burrs lost to Bellwood-Antis out of District 6, 45-42, in the 2018 girls 2A championship. In fact, D-12 teams have won three of the last four 3A girls crowns. The last WPIAL team to win it all in 3A was Blackhawk in 2015.

• Neumann-Goretti in 2018 was the last District 12 team to win a PIAA 3A title.

• PIAA girls 3A champions:

5 years ago in 2016 – Archbishop Wood

10 years ago in 2011 – Archbishop Wood

20 years ago in 2001 – Allentown Central Catholic

25 years ago in 1996 – Lancaster Catholic

40 years ago in 1981 – Allentown Allen

Boys 4A: Hickory vs. Allentown Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

• Hickory is playing in its first PIAA championship game. The Hornets have won four straight state playoff games and are 22-20 overall in state playoff games.

• The Hornets are trying to become the first District 10 team to win a boys 4A state title since Cathedral Prep beat Hazleton in the 1993 finals. In fact, the last District 10 boys team to win a PIAA championship not named Kennedy Catholic was General McLane winning it all in 3A in 2007.

• Allentown Central Catholic is appearing in the PIAA finals for the fifth time in program history, but it’s the first trip to the title game in 20 years since losing in the 2001 championship game.

• The Vikings are 2-2 in PIAA boys basketball championship games. They beat Hampton in the 1984 finals and Aliquippa in the 1986 championship game. ACC lost to the Quips two years later in the 1989 title game and fell in 2001 in overtime to Franklin.

• PIAA boys 4A champions:

5 years ago in 2016 – Roman Catholic

10 years ago in 2011 – Chester

20 years ago in 2001 – Coatesville

25 years ago in 1996 – Lower Merion

35 years ago in 1986 – Carlisle

Tags: Mohawk, Neshannock